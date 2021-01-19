 

Columbia Sportswear Company to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, February 4, 2021

19.01.2021, 22:30  |   |   |   

Columbia Sportswear Company (Nasdaq: COLM) plans to release fourth quarter 2020 financial results at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

At approximately 4:15 p.m. ET, a commentary by Jim Swanson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, reviewing the company's fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results will be furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K and published to the company's website at http://investor.columbia.com/results.cfm. Analysts and investors are encouraged to review this commentary prior to participating in a conference call hosted by senior management at 5:00p.m.ET.

To listen to the conference call, please dial 877-407-9205. The call will also be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investor.columbia.com where it will remain available until approximately February 4, 2022.

Columbia Sportswear Company has assembled a portfolio of brands for active lives, making it a leader in the global active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment industry. Founded in 1938 in Portland, Oregon, the company's brands are today sold in approximately 90 countries. In addition to the Columbia brand, Columbia Sportswear Company also owns the Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands. To learn more, please visit the company's websites at www.columbia.com, www.mountainhardwear.com, www.sorel.com, and www.prana.com.

