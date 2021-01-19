Xerox Holdings Corporation Plans Webcast to Discuss 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX) will host a live audio webcast with online presentation slides at 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 26, to discuss the company’s 2020 fourth-quarter and full-year results. A news release containing this information will be issued earlier that day at 6:30 a.m. ET.

8 a.m. ET, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021

WHAT: Review of Xerox’s 2020 fourth-quarter and full-year results

WHO: John Visentin, vice chairman and chief executive officer, Xerox

Xavier Heiss, chief financial officer, Xerox

WEBCAST: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qcwksfdj or

