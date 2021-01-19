Masonite to Host Virtual Investor Day on March 24, 2021

Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR) today announced it will host its 2021 Investor Day virtually on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

The event will feature presentations by the management team on the company’s strategy and long-term growth framework, along with a live question-and-answer session. The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and is expected to conclude at approximately 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast may be accessed on the company’s website at https://investor.masonite.com. A replay of the webcast and the presentations will be available following the event.