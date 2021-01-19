Boston Properties Announces 2020 Tax Treatment of Its Distributions
Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded owner and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced today the 2020 tax treatment of distributions on its common stock and 5.25% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, as described below. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment to them of these distributions.
|
Common Shares (CUSIP #101121101)
Record
Date
Payment
Date
Total
Distribution
per Share
Total
Distribution
Allocable to
2020
2020
Taxable
Ordinary
Dividends
2020
Qualified
Dividends
(1)
2020
Short-
term
Capital
Gain (1)
2020 Total
Capital Gain
Distribution
2020
Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain (2)
2020
Section
199A
Dividends
(1)
2020 Non-
taxable
Distribution
(Return of
Capital)
12/31/2019
1/30/2020
$0.980000
$0.940748
$0.610620
$0.004601
$0.002679
$0.239847
$0.029352
$0.603340
$0.090281
3/31/2020
4/30/2020
$0.980000
$0.980000
$0.636097
$0.004793
$0.002791
$0.249854
$0.030577
$0.628513
$0.094049
6/30/2020
7/31/2020
$0.980000
$0.980000
$0.636097
$0.004793
$0.002791
$0.249854
$0.030577
$0.628513
$0.094049
9/30/2020
10/30/2020
$0.980000
$0.980000
$0.636097
$0.004793
$0.002791
$0.249854
$0.030577
$0.628513
$0.094049
12/31/2020
1/28/2021
$0.980000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$4.900000
$3.880748
$2.518911
$0.018980
$0.011052
$0.989409
$0.121083
$2.488879
$0.372428
100%
64.9079%
25.4953%
9.5968%
(1) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2020 Taxable Ordinary Dividend amounts.
(2) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the 2020 Total Capital Gain Distribution amount.
The common stock distribution with a record date of December 31, 2019 is a split-year distribution with $0.940748 allocable to 2020 for federal income tax purposes. The entire common stock distribution with a record date of December 31, 2020 will be allocable to 2021 for federal income tax purposes.
|
Series B Preferred (CUSIP #101121408)
|
Record
|
Payment
|
Total
|
Total
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020 Total
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020 Non-
|
2/4/2020
|
2/18/2020
|
$0.328125
|
$0.328125
|
$0.235588
|
$0.001775
|
$0.001034
|
$0.092537
|
$0.011325
|
$0.232779
|
$0.000000
|
5/1/2020
|
5/15/2020
|
$0.328125
|
$0.328125
|
$0.235588
|
$0.001775
|
$0.001034
|
$0.092537
|
$0.011325
|
$0.232779
|
$0.000000
|
8/3/2020
|
8/17/2020
|
$0.328125
|
$0.328125
|
$0.235588
|
$0.001775
|
$0.001034
|
$0.092537
|
$0.011325
|
$0.232779
|
$0.000000
|
11/4/2020
|
11/16/2020
|
$0.328125
|
$0.328125
|
$0.235588
|
$0.001775
|
$0.001034
|
$0.092537
|
$0.011325
|
$0.232779
|
$0.000000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$1.312500
|
$1.312500
|
$0.942352
|
$0.007100
|
$0.004136
|
$0.370148
|
$0.045300
|
$0.931116
|
$0.000000
|
|
100%
|
71.7982%
|
|
|
28.2018%
|
|
|
0.0000%
|
(1) Each depositary share represents 1/100th of a share of Series B Preferred Stock.
|
(2) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2020 Taxable Ordinary Dividends amounts.
|
(3) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the 2020 Total Capital Gain Distribution amount.
Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company’s portfolio totals 51.2 million square feet and 196 properties, including seven properties under construction. For more information about Boston Properties, please visit our web site at www.bxp.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119006111/en/Boston Properties Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare