Boston Properties Announces 2020 Tax Treatment of Its Distributions

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded owner and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced today the 2020 tax treatment of distributions on its common stock and 5.25% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, as described below. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment to them of these distributions.

Record

Date Payment

Date Total

Distribution

per Share Total

Distribution

Allocable to

2020 2020

Taxable

Ordinary

Dividends 2020

Qualified

Dividends

(1) 2020

Short-

term

Capital

Gain (1) 2020 Total

Capital Gain

Distribution 2020

Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain (2) 2020

Section

199A

Dividends

(1) 2020 Non-

taxable

Distribution

(Return of

Capital)

12/31/2019 1/30/2020 $0.980000 $0.940748 $0.610620 $0.004601 $0.002679 $0.239847 $0.029352 $0.603340 $0.090281

3/31/2020 4/30/2020 $0.980000 $0.980000 $0.636097 $0.004793 $0.002791 $0.249854 $0.030577 $0.628513 $0.094049

6/30/2020 7/31/2020 $0.980000 $0.980000 $0.636097 $0.004793 $0.002791 $0.249854 $0.030577 $0.628513 $0.094049

9/30/2020 10/30/2020 $0.980000 $0.980000 $0.636097 $0.004793 $0.002791 $0.249854 $0.030577 $0.628513 $0.094049

12/31/2020 1/28/2021 $0.980000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000

$4.900000 $3.880748 $2.518911 $0.018980 $0.011052 $0.989409 $0.121083 $2.488879 $0.372428

100% 64.9079% 25.4953% 9.5968%

(1) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2020 Taxable Ordinary Dividend amounts.

(2) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the 2020 Total Capital Gain Distribution amount.

The common stock distribution with a record date of December 31, 2019 is a split-year distribution with $0.940748 allocable to 2020 for federal income tax purposes. The entire common stock distribution with a record date of December 31, 2020 will be allocable to 2021 for federal income tax purposes.

Series B Preferred (CUSIP #101121408) Record

Date Payment

Date Total

Distribution

per

Depository

Share (1) Total

Distribution

Allocable to

2020 2020

Taxable

Ordinary

Dividends 2020

Qualified

Dividends

(2) 2020

Short-

term

Capital

Gain (2) 2020 Total

Capital Gain

Distribution 2020

Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain (3) 2020

Section

199A

Dividends

(2) 2020 Non-

taxable

Distribution

(Return of

Capital) 2/4/2020 2/18/2020 $0.328125 $0.328125 $0.235588 $0.001775 $0.001034 $0.092537 $0.011325 $0.232779 $0.000000 5/1/2020 5/15/2020 $0.328125 $0.328125 $0.235588 $0.001775 $0.001034 $0.092537 $0.011325 $0.232779 $0.000000 8/3/2020 8/17/2020 $0.328125 $0.328125 $0.235588 $0.001775 $0.001034 $0.092537 $0.011325 $0.232779 $0.000000 11/4/2020 11/16/2020 $0.328125 $0.328125 $0.235588 $0.001775 $0.001034 $0.092537 $0.011325 $0.232779 $0.000000 $1.312500 $1.312500 $0.942352 $0.007100 $0.004136 $0.370148 $0.045300 $0.931116 $0.000000 100% 71.7982% 28.2018% 0.0000% (1) Each depositary share represents 1/100th of a share of Series B Preferred Stock. (2) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2020 Taxable Ordinary Dividends amounts. (3) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the 2020 Total Capital Gain Distribution amount.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company’s portfolio totals 51.2 million square feet and 196 properties, including seven properties under construction. For more information about Boston Properties, please visit our web site at www.bxp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119006111/en/