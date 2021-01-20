 

Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces Removal of Tender Cap and Increase in Consideration for Its Previously Announced Cash Tender Offer for Junior-Priority Secured Notes Due 2023

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.01.2021, 00:02  |  91   |   |   

Community Health Systems, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: CYH) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, CHS/Community Health Systems, Inc. (the “Issuer”), amended the terms of its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) for its outstanding Junior-Priority Secured Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Junior-Priority Secured Notes”) to (i) increase the Tender Offer Consideration (as defined in the Issuer’s Offer to Purchase dated January 19, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”)) from $1,035.00 per $1,000 principal amount of 2023 Junior-Priority Secured Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase in the Tender Offer to $1,044.06 per $1,000 principal amount of 2023 Junior-Priority Secured Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase in the Tender Offer and (ii) remove the $750 million tender cap (the “Tender Cap”), increasing the maximum aggregate principal amount of 2023 Junior-Priority Secured Notes that are subject to purchase under the Tender Offer from $750 million to any and all 2023 Junior-Priority Secured Notes outstanding, in each case subject to the conditions set forth in the Issuer’s Offer to Purchase. As a result of the increase in the Tender Offer consideration, and in respect of the 2023 Junior-Priority Secured Notes that are validly tendered at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on February 1, 2021, unless extended (such date and time, as the same may be extended, the “Early Tender Deadline”), the new Total Consideration (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) for the 2023 Junior-Priority Secured Notes is $1,074.06 per $1,000 principal amount of the 2023 Junior-Priority Secured Notes. The Issuer intends to fund the Tender Offer with the net proceeds from its previously announced junior-priority secured notes offering, which was upsized from $750 million to $1,775 million, and cash on hand.

Consistent with removing the Tender Cap, thereby increasing the maximum aggregate principal amount of 2023 Junior-Priority Secured Notes that are subject to purchase under the Tender Offer, the Issuer has amended the financing condition of the Tender Offer to provide that the Issuer’s obligation to accept for purchase, and pay for, 2023 Junior-Priority Secured Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn is conditioned upon, among other things, the condition that the Issuer has completed a debt financing on terms and conditions satisfactory to it yielding gross cash proceeds of $1,768,697,000 or more.

Seite 1 von 2


Community Health Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces Removal of Tender Cap and Increase in Consideration for Its Previously Announced Cash Tender Offer for Junior-Priority Secured Notes Due 2023 Community Health Systems, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: CYH) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, CHS/Community Health Systems, Inc. (the “Issuer”), amended the terms of its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Transformative Acquisition of PH Precision Med
TechnipFMC Announces Offering of $850,000,000 Senior Notes
ITW To Acquire MTS Test & Simulation Business From Amphenol
TransEnterix Receives CE Mark for Machine Vision System in Robotic Surgery
GenSight Biologics Reports Cash Position as of December 31, 2020 and Provides Operational Update
Palantir Providing Technology to Enhance Safety and Reliability of Electric Grid in California
Applied DNA Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit Demonstrates Effectiveness with Detection of Multiple ...
Europcar Mobility Group Supports the Delivery of Vaccines Against Covid-19 With Flexible Mobility ...
Belden Announces Acquisition of OTN Systems N.V., Increased Guidance for Fourth Quarter 2020
Maxar Technologies Appoints The University of Texas at El Paso President, Former Congresswoman and ...
Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
00:00 Uhr
Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of $1.775 Billion Junior-Priority Secured Notes
19.01.21
Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces Commencement of Tender Offer for Junior-Priority Secured Notes Due 2023
19.01.21
Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces Offering of $750 Million of Junior-Priority Secured Notes Due 2029
07.01.21
Community Health Systems to Participate in 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
28.12.20
Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results and Notice of Redemption for Its 6.250% Senior Secured Notes Due 2023