Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces Removal of Tender Cap and Increase in Consideration for Its Previously Announced Cash Tender Offer for Junior-Priority Secured Notes Due 2023

Community Health Systems, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: CYH) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, CHS/Community Health Systems, Inc. (the “Issuer”), amended the terms of its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) for its outstanding Junior-Priority Secured Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Junior-Priority Secured Notes”) to (i) increase the Tender Offer Consideration (as defined in the Issuer’s Offer to Purchase dated January 19, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”)) from $1,035.00 per $1,000 principal amount of 2023 Junior-Priority Secured Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase in the Tender Offer to $1,044.06 per $1,000 principal amount of 2023 Junior-Priority Secured Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase in the Tender Offer and (ii) remove the $750 million tender cap (the “Tender Cap”), increasing the maximum aggregate principal amount of 2023 Junior-Priority Secured Notes that are subject to purchase under the Tender Offer from $750 million to any and all 2023 Junior-Priority Secured Notes outstanding, in each case subject to the conditions set forth in the Issuer’s Offer to Purchase. As a result of the increase in the Tender Offer consideration, and in respect of the 2023 Junior-Priority Secured Notes that are validly tendered at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on February 1, 2021, unless extended (such date and time, as the same may be extended, the “Early Tender Deadline”), the new Total Consideration (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) for the 2023 Junior-Priority Secured Notes is $1,074.06 per $1,000 principal amount of the 2023 Junior-Priority Secured Notes. The Issuer intends to fund the Tender Offer with the net proceeds from its previously announced junior-priority secured notes offering, which was upsized from $750 million to $1,775 million, and cash on hand.

Consistent with removing the Tender Cap, thereby increasing the maximum aggregate principal amount of 2023 Junior-Priority Secured Notes that are subject to purchase under the Tender Offer, the Issuer has amended the financing condition of the Tender Offer to provide that the Issuer’s obligation to accept for purchase, and pay for, 2023 Junior-Priority Secured Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn is conditioned upon, among other things, the condition that the Issuer has completed a debt financing on terms and conditions satisfactory to it yielding gross cash proceeds of $1,768,697,000 or more.