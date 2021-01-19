Steel Partners Holdings Releases Letter From Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein on Passing of Tommy Lasorda

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE: SPLP) ("Steel Partners" or the "Company") today released a letter from Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein on the passing of long-time Steel Sports Advisory Board Member, Tommy Lasorda.

Tommy Lasorda had served on the Steel Sports Advisory Board since its inception. Tommy was a key figure in creating Steel Sports to help kids thrive, build character, teach life lessons, and inspire self-confidence. He was generous with his wisdom, and he always made time to talk to the kids to offer encouragement and help them believe in themselves.