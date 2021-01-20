 

The AZEK Company Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.01.2021, 00:04  |  75   |   |   

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) (“AZEK,” the “Company” or “we”) has released preliminary first quarter fiscal 2021 financial results.

Preliminary Financial Results

Set forth below are preliminary estimates of certain unaudited financial information for the Company for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and actual unaudited financial results for the comparative period ended December 31, 2019. We have provided ranges, rather than specific amounts, for the preliminary estimates primarily because our financial closing and review procedures for the three months ended December 31, 2020 are not yet complete. The estimated ranges are preliminary and have not been audited or reviewed and are inherently uncertain and subject to changes as we complete our financial closing and review procedures for the three months ended December 31, 2020. While we currently expect that our final results will be consistent with the preliminary estimates set forth below, we caution you that the estimated financial information for the three months ended December 31, 2020 is not a guarantee of future performance or outcomes and actual results may differ materially from those described herein. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described above are set forth in the sections titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations—Forward-Looking Statements” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the United Stated Securities and Exchange Commission on December 4, 2020 (the “Annual Report”). You should read this information together with the sections titled “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and our audited historical Consolidated Financial Statements and related notes appearing in the Annual Report. This preliminary information should not be viewed as a substitute for full quarterly financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The preliminary estimates set forth below have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of, our management. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, our independent registered public accounting firm, has not audited, reviewed, compiled or performed any procedures with respect to the preliminary estimates. Accordingly, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP does not express an opinion or any other form of assurance with respect thereto.

 
(U.S. dollars in thousands) Three months ended
December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

(Estimated) (Actual)
Low High
Net sales

$

209,100

$

213,400

$

166,043

 

Net income (loss)

$

8,900

$

11,500

$

(9,846

)

Non-GAAP financial measures
Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

46,200

$

51,100

$

33,806

 

 

(1) We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, net, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization and by adding to or subtracting therefrom certain items of expense and income. See the section titled “Selected Financial Data—Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in the Annual Report.

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, we estimate our net sales to be in the range of $209.1 million to $213.4 million, as compared to $166.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, representing an increase of 26% and 29%, respectively. The increase in our consolidated net sales reflects estimated net sales from our Residential segment of between $182.9 million and $186.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, as compared to $135.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, with such increase primarily due to higher organic net sales related to our decking, railing, accessories and exteriors product categories as well as favorable operational execution whereby the first phase of our capacity expansion plan came online faster than planned during the quarter. Demand trends remained strong across our Residential segment channel partners during the quarter. The increase in our net sales also reflects estimated net sales from our Commercial segment of between $26.2 million and $26.8 million, as compared to $30.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, with such decrease primarily due to declining sales in our Scranton Products and Vycom businesses as the effects of COVID-19 continue to impact certain end markets.

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, we estimate our net income to be in the range of $8.9 million to $11.5 million, as compared to a net loss of $9.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. This increase in net income was primarily due to higher sales in our Residential segment, improved gross margins and lower interest expense, partially offset by higher selling, general and administrative expenses.

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, we estimate our Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $46.2 million to $51.1 million, as compared to $33.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, representing an increase of 37% to 51%. The increase in our Adjusted EBITDA reflects the factors described above with respect to the increases in our net sales and net income as well as those presented in the table below.

The following table provides a preliminary reconciliation of preliminary estimated net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to preliminary estimated Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2020, and a reconciliation of actual net income to actual Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

 
(U.S. dollars in thousands) Three months ended
December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

(Estimated) (Actual)
Low High
Net Income (loss)

$

8,900

$

11,500

$

(9,846

)

Interest Expense

 

6,200

 

6,200

 

19,759

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

24,300

 

24,300

 

24,141

 

Tax (benefit) expense

 

3,000

 

4,000

 

(4,000

)

Share-based compensation costs

 

2,600

 

3,400

 

1,046

 

Business transformation costs (1)

 

-

 

-

 

163

 

Acquisition costs (2)

 

-

 

-

 

565

 

Initial public offering and Secondary offering costs

 

-

 

-

 

1,978

 

Other costs (3)

 

1,200

 

1,700

 

-

 

Total adjustments

 

37,300

 

39,600

 

43,652

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

46,200

$

51,100

$

33,806

 

 

(1) Business transformation costs reflect consulting and other costs related to repositioning of our brands, compensation costs related to the transformation of the senior management team and other integration-related costs. Compensation costs related to the transformation of the senior management team were approximately $0.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

(2) Acquisition costs reflect costs directly related to completed acquisitions of $0.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

(3) Other costs reflect costs for legal defense estimated to be in the range of $0.3 million to $0.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and costs related to an incentive plan and other ancillary expenses associated with our initial public offering estimated to be in the range of $0.9 million to $1.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

The unaudited, preliminary information is presented for informational purposes only and does not purport to represent our financial condition or results of operations for any future period. As a result, prospective investors should exercise caution in relying on this information and should not draw any inferences from this information regarding financial or operating data not provided.

About The AZEK Company

The AZEK Company Inc. is an industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance residential and commercial building products, committed to innovation, sustainability and research & development. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Minnesota.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements represent AZEK’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results or events described in this press release will not be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. AZEK does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this press release to reflect changes since the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Source: The AZEK Company Inc.

The AZEK Company Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The AZEK Company Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Financial Results The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) (“AZEK,” the “Company” or “we”) has released preliminary first quarter fiscal 2021 financial results. Preliminary Financial Results Set forth below are preliminary estimates of certain unaudited financial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Transformative Acquisition of PH Precision Med
TechnipFMC Announces Offering of $850,000,000 Senior Notes
ITW To Acquire MTS Test & Simulation Business From Amphenol
TransEnterix Receives CE Mark for Machine Vision System in Robotic Surgery
GenSight Biologics Reports Cash Position as of December 31, 2020 and Provides Operational Update
Palantir Providing Technology to Enhance Safety and Reliability of Electric Grid in California
Applied DNA Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit Demonstrates Effectiveness with Detection of Multiple ...
Europcar Mobility Group Supports the Delivery of Vaccines Against Covid-19 With Flexible Mobility ...
Belden Announces Acquisition of OTN Systems N.V., Increased Guidance for Fourth Quarter 2020
Maxar Technologies Appoints The University of Texas at El Paso President, Former Congresswoman and ...
Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
The AZEK Company Announces Launch of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
14.01.21
The AZEK Company Inc. Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call on February 11, 2021
06.01.21
Amanda Cimaglia joins The AZEK Company as Vice President Leading the ESG Function

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
7
The AZEK Company Inc - Hersteller von Produkten fürs Wohnen im Freien