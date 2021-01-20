Americold Realty Trust Announces 2020 Tax Treatment of Distributions

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company” or “Americold”), the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, today announced the 2020 tax treatment of the Company’s common stock distributions, as described below. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company’s distributions.

Declared Paid Qualified Ordinary ROC Total 2019 Q4 Dividend 12/10/2019 1/15/2020 0.0700 0.1300 0.2000 2020 Q1 Dividend 3/5/2020 4/15/2020 - 0.0735 0.1365 0.2100 2020 Q2 Dividend 5/27/2020 7/15/2020 - 0.0735 0.1365 0.2100 2020 Q3 Dividend 9/8/2020 10/15/2020 - 0.0735 0.1365 0.2100 2020 Q4 Dividend 12/8/2020 1/15/2021 0.0199 0.0199 0.0199 0.2906 0.5394 0.8499

The Company paid its fourth quarter 2020 dividend of $0.21 per share in calendar year 2021. This dividend included the qualified dividend indicated above, which will be included in the shareholders’ 2020 taxable income for federal income tax purposes and 2020 Form 1099. The remainder of the 2020 fourth quarter dividend will be included with the shareholders’ 2021 distributions and is not included on the 2020 Form 1099.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 239 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1.4 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. Americold’s facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119006139/en/