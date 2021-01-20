VIQ Solutions Graduates to TSX Exchange on January 21, 2021

The Company's common shares will begin trading on TSX at the market open on January 21, 2021. As a result of the Company’s graduation to TSX, there will be no further trading of VIQ shares on TSX-V after January 20, 2021. VIQ’s common shares will be delisted from TSX-V at the commencement of trading on TSX. The trading symbol for the common shares of VIQ on TSX will remain unchanged as “VQS.”

VIQ Solutions Inc. (“VIQ” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture Exchange: VQS and OTCQX Markets: VQSLF), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, today announced that it received final approval from Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") for listing its common shares on TSX. In conjunction with the listing of the Company’s common shares on TSX, the Company’s common shares will be voluntarily delisted from TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V").

“Graduating to the most senior exchange in Canada represents a natural progression for VIQ Solutions. This significant milestone is a result of the successful execution of our international growth strategy, positioning VIQ as the leader in the global marketplace that is in a full press digital transformation. This graduation aligns well with our focus to access a broader investor base while increasing the visibility of VIQ Solutions in the capital markets which will benefit our current and future shareholders,” said Sebastien Paré, President and CEO, VIQ Solutions.

For more information about VIQ, please visit viqsolutions.com.

About VIQ Solutions Inc.

VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, media, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.