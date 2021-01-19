Implanet Announces 2020 Revenue of €6 Million

Regulatory News:

IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans) (Paris:ALIMP), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, today announced its provisional unaudited fourth-quarter revenue, annual revenue and cash position at December 31, 2020.

Ludovic Lastennet, Implanet’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Although down versus prior year, our revenue totaled €6 million in 2020, illustrating our ability to remain resilient in a period heavily impacted by the public health crisis and the cancellation or postponement of surgical operations. In the fourth quarter, the decrease in Knee activity in France was partly offset by significant growth in JAZZ sales, notably in the United States, both directly and through our partnership with SeaSpine. We made the most of an atypical year to examine external growth opportunities. The acquisition initiative we recently announced would enable us to reach critical mass in terms of revenue with the goal of breaking even in terms of operating cash1 in 2022, now a priority objective. With the pandemic resolution on the horizon, we are positioned to rapidly return to our late 2019 growth rate and are more focused than ever on sustained commercial development”.