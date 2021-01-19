 

Save Big at Lenovo During Annual Family Day Sale

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 16:30  |   |   |   

Consumers who are wanting to purchase a new computer or accessories should head over to lenovo.com to check out the Family Day Sale, running February 7-21. Select laptops and desktops are being offered for a fraction of the regular price, including up to 60% off select ThinkPads, more than 20% off popular Legion gaming PCs, Yoga 2-in-1s at up to 30% off, IdeaPad laptops at nearly 30% off as well as discounts on accessories, software and warranty upgrades.

On Family Day (February 15), customers can shop doorbusters throughout the day.

Visit lenovo.com for these great savings*:

  • Up to 60% off select ThinkPad laptops
  • Up to 30% off on Legion laptops and 20% off Legion desktops
  • Yoga 2-in-1s for up to 30% off
  • Up to 15% off all warranty upgrades
  • Select Lenovo accessories up to 60% off
  • Extra 10% off select software
  • Save 10% off select Chromebooks
  • 2/7-2/14 Only: Save up to 29% on IdeaPad laptops
  • 2/15-2/21 Only: Save up to 23% on IdeaPad laptops
  • Doorbusters on Family Day (February 15), dropping at 9 a.m., 12 p.m., 3 p.m., and 6 p.m. ET

“Lenovo’s annual Family Day Sale is our first big sale event each calendar year and we are starting the year off by offering our customers great discounts at lenovo.com,” said Carlo Savino, executive director, North America eCommerce at Lenovo. “Shoppers can find computers, accessories and electronics at deeply discounted prices throughout the two-week sale, along with some special doorbuster deals on Family Day.”

For more details on all the great offers included in this year’s Family Day Sale, visit https://www.lenovo.com/ca/en/d/deals/doorbusters

*Offers good while supplies last. Shop early to ensure the best availability.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$50 billion Fortune Global 500 company, with 63,000 employees and operating in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society. By designing, engineering and building the world’s most complete portfolio of smart devices and infrastructure, we are also leading an Intelligent Transformation – to create better experiences and opportunities for millions of customers around the world. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Weibo and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Save Big at Lenovo During Annual Family Day Sale Consumers who are wanting to purchase a new computer or accessories should head over to lenovo.com to check out the Family Day Sale, running February 7-21. Select laptops and desktops are being offered for a fraction of the regular price, including …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Transformative Acquisition of PH Precision Med
TechnipFMC Announces Offering of $850,000,000 Senior Notes
ITW To Acquire MTS Test & Simulation Business From Amphenol
TransEnterix Receives CE Mark for Machine Vision System in Robotic Surgery
GenSight Biologics Reports Cash Position as of December 31, 2020 and Provides Operational Update
Palantir Providing Technology to Enhance Safety and Reliability of Electric Grid in California
Applied DNA Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit Demonstrates Effectiveness with Detection of Multiple ...
Europcar Mobility Group Supports the Delivery of Vaccines Against Covid-19 With Flexible Mobility ...
Belden Announces Acquisition of OTN Systems N.V., Increased Guidance for Fourth Quarter 2020
Maxar Technologies Appoints The University of Texas at El Paso President, Former Congresswoman and ...
Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update