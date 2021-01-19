Emerson Announces Change of Venue for 2021 Annual Shareholders Meeting

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) announces that it will now hold its 2021 annual shareholders meeting virtually, in lieu of an in-person meeting, in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and guidance from health and government officials against in-person gatherings during the country’s response to COVID-19. The annual meeting will continue to be held at 10:00 a.m. (CT) on February 2, 2021. Holders of record at the close of business on November 24, 2020 will be entitled to participate, submit questions, vote, and examine our shareholder list at the annual meeting by following the instructions available on the virtual meeting website at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/EMR2021 and using the 16-digit control number included in their proxy materials.

To join the meeting as a shareholder, shareholders will be required to enter their control number on the virtual meeting website. Additional information for attending and voting at the annual meeting may be found in the Company’s Notice of Change in Location of the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, filed with the SEC and made available to shareholders on or about the date of this release. Beneficial or “street name” holders are advised that they must follow the instructions of their broker, bank or other nominee in order to participate in, submit questions for, and vote at the annual meeting.