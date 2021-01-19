 

Emerson Announces Change of Venue for 2021 Annual Shareholders Meeting

19.01.2021   

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) announces that it will now hold its 2021 annual shareholders meeting virtually, in lieu of an in-person meeting, in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and guidance from health and government officials against in-person gatherings during the country’s response to COVID-19. The annual meeting will continue to be held at 10:00 a.m. (CT) on February 2, 2021. Holders of record at the close of business on November 24, 2020 will be entitled to participate, submit questions, vote, and examine our shareholder list at the annual meeting by following the instructions available on the virtual meeting website at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/EMR2021 and using the 16-digit control number included in their proxy materials.

To join the meeting as a shareholder, shareholders will be required to enter their control number on the virtual meeting website. Additional information for attending and voting at the annual meeting may be found in the Company’s Notice of Change in Location of the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, filed with the SEC and made available to shareholders on or about the date of this release. Beneficial or “street name” holders are advised that they must follow the instructions of their broker, bank or other nominee in order to participate in, submit questions for, and vote at the annual meeting.

Non-shareholders may attend the annual meeting as a guest but will not have the option to vote any shares or ask questions during the virtual meeting.

Shareholders may still submit their votes in advance of the annual meeting via the Internet or by telephone or proxy card, as instructed in the Proxy Statement and notice of internet availability. Proxy cards previously distributed to shareholders will not be updated and may continue to be used to vote in connection with the annual meeting.

The list of our shareholders entitled to vote at the annual meeting will be available for viewing by shareholders during the annual meeting for any purpose germane to the meeting by accessing the virtual meeting site.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

