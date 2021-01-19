 

Advanced Drainage Systems to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results on February 4, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 22:05  |  22   |   |   

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE: WMS) (“ADS” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer of stormwater and onsite septic wastewater management products and solutions for commercial, residential, infrastructure and agricultural applications, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020 before the market opens on February 4, 2021.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Barbour, and Chief Financial Officer, Scott Cottrill will host a conference call and webcast on February 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the unaudited results.

Participants may register here for this conference call, or copy and paste the following text into your browser: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3686447. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation through email, including dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call. To ensure participants are connected for the full call, please register at least 10 minutes before the start of the call. The live webcast will also be accessible via the “Events Calendar” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website, www.investors.ads-pipe.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available following the call.

About the Company

Advanced Drainage Systems is a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic wastewater industries, providing superior drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplace. For over 50 years, the Company has been manufacturing a variety of innovative and environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional materials. Its innovative products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, infrastructure and agriculture applications. The Company has established a leading position in many of these end markets by leveraging its national sales and distribution platform, overall product breadth and scale and manufacturing excellence. Founded in 1966, the Company operates a global network of approximately 60 manufacturing plants and 30 distribution centers. To learn more about Advanced Drainage Systems, please visit the Company’s website at www.ads-pipe.com.

