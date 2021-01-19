Independence Realty Trust Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) (“IRT”) today announced that it expects to release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, and will hold its quarterly and full year results conference call on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live conference call can be accessed from the investor relations section of the IRT website at investors.irtliving.com or by dialing 1.833.789.1330. A replay of the conference call will be available shortly following the live call on the investor relations section of IRT’s website and telephonically until Thursday, February 18, 2021 by dialing 1.800.585.8367, access code 9394295.