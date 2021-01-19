 

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces 2020 Dividend Allocation

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) today announced that the characterization of dividends for 2020 income tax reporting purposes is as follows:

Common Shares

 

Dividend Allocation

 

Per Share

Section

Total

Unrecaptured

Declaration

Record

Paid/Payable

Dividends

Ordinary

199A

Qualified

Capital

Section 1250

Return of

Dates

Dates

Dates

Per Share

Income

Dividend(1)

Dividend(2)

Gain

Gain(3)

Capital

01/01/20

01/01/20

01/01/20

$0.25

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.25

01/16/20

01/27/20

02/20/20

$0.15

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.15

04/02/20

04/13/20

05/21/20

$0.01

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.01

07/16/20

07/27/20

08/20/20

$0.01

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.01

10/15/20

10/26/20

11/19/20

$0.01

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.01

TOTALS:

$0.43

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$0.43

(1)

Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Income amount.

(2)

Qualified Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Income amount.

(3)

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Total Capital Gain amount.

DHC’s common share CUSIP number is 25525P107. This information represents final income allocations.

Shareholders should look to IRS Form 1099-DIV for their tax reporting. This press release is not intended to replace the Form 1099-DIV.

The above characterization of DHC dividends includes an in-kind distribution of the right to receive common shares in Five Star Senior Living (Nasdaq: FVE). For tax reporting purposes, the value of this distribution was $3.71 per FVE share ultimately received by a DHC shareholder. Since 0.0678 FVE shares were ultimately received by DHC shareholders for each DHC share owned, the distribution to DHC shareholders was valued at $0.25 per DHC share. The initial tax basis of each full FVE share is $3.71. For additional information regarding the effect on the tax basis of DHC shares, please see Form(s) 8937 published on the DHC website: https://www.dhcreit.com/investors/stock-information/distributions.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum: by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines, and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2020, DHC’s $8.2 billion portfolio included 407 properties in 37 states and Washington, D.C., occupied by more than 600 tenants, and totaling approximately 11.6 million square feet of medical office and life science properties and more than 30,000 living units. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA. To learn more about DHC, visit www.dhcreit.com.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.
No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

