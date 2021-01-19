Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights litigation firm, is investigating potential securities violations against information technology company SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE: SWI) in connection with the vulnerability of its servers to software breaches and cyberattacks.

If you currently own shares of SolarWinds and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at dschwartz@labaton.com.