 

Shift4 Payments Releases Transaction Data Update

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.01.2021, 00:56  |  70   |   |   

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payment processing solutions, has released its report on merchant transaction activity in December 2020 as part of the company’s ongoing series of monthly updates. This comprehensive update provides unique insights into the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on merchants in various industries, based on the company’s gateway transaction data which it posts daily on shift4cares.com.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119006162/en/

Shift4 Gateway Transaction Activity (Graphic: Business Wire)

Shift4 Gateway Transaction Activity (Graphic: Business Wire)

Overall, the data shows a decline in transaction activity when compared with November volumes. Most notably, hotels and restaurants across the country experienced a 50% and 40% decline respectively in December transaction volume from the prior year. Retail and ecommerce businesses, on the other hand, continued to see positive trends as they grew their transaction count on a year-over-year basis for the first time since the onset of the pandemic.

Despite these troubling hospitality statistics, transaction activity is still meaningfully above the lows experienced by merchants during March and April, signaling that merchants are adapting to the increased lockdowns in creative ways. Perhaps most promising, the number of merchant locations open for business continues to grow each month and is currently just 3% off of pre-pandemic highs.

Unlike in previous months, the negative month-over-month and year-over-year trends were felt across all states, although weather clearly impacted the severity of these declines. States in the southeastern U.S. (NC, SC, GA, FL, AL, MS) experienced more modest year-over-year declines: ranging from -2% to -16%. California and New York, which collectively share ~22% of the nation’s economic activity, were down 55-60%.

Shift4’s end-to-end platform also experienced a modest year-over-year decline in December volume of 4% despite having 20% more active merchants than December of 2019.

“December was an expectedly challenging month for hospitality merchants across the country," said Jared Isaacman, founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments. “While these statistics are disconcerting, it is important to understand that the overall trends of merchant activity remain quite positive, especially in ecommerce and other segments of the business. Despite the realities of the pandemic, we saw continued payment volume improvement from May through October, with October representing our highest volume month in Shift4 history. It should not be that surprising that November and December would regress given social distancing restrictions, regional lockdowns and colder weather. Trends observed throughout 2020, coupled with the increasing vaccinations across the country, make us very optimistic about the continued recovery for merchants in 2021.”

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete omnichannel ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a wide range of commerce-enabling services. The company’s technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, ecommerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than $200 billion in payments volume for over 200,000 businesses in 2019. For more information, visit shift4.com.

Shift4 Payments Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Shift4 Payments Releases Transaction Data Update Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payment processing solutions, has released its report on merchant transaction activity in December 2020 as part of the company’s ongoing series of monthly updates. This comprehensive update …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Transformative Acquisition of PH Precision Med
TechnipFMC Announces Offering of $850,000,000 Senior Notes
ITW To Acquire MTS Test & Simulation Business From Amphenol
TransEnterix Receives CE Mark for Machine Vision System in Robotic Surgery
GenSight Biologics Reports Cash Position as of December 31, 2020 and Provides Operational Update
Palantir Providing Technology to Enhance Safety and Reliability of Electric Grid in California
Applied DNA Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit Demonstrates Effectiveness with Detection of Multiple ...
Europcar Mobility Group Supports the Delivery of Vaccines Against Covid-19 With Flexible Mobility ...
Belden Announces Acquisition of OTN Systems N.V., Increased Guidance for Fourth Quarter 2020
Maxar Technologies Appoints The University of Texas at El Paso President, Former Congresswoman and ...
Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
Shift4 Payments and Sightline Payments Announce Strategic Partnership to Power Online Gaming and Betting for Casinos and Sports Venues

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.10.20
5
Shift4 Payments - Fintech mit Potenzial