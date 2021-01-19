Shockwave Medical to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 17, 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shockwave Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWAV), a pioneer in the development and commercialization of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) to treat complex calcified cardiovascular disease, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 after market close on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (866) 795-9106 for domestic callers or (470) 495-9173 for international callers, using conference ID: 7854854. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available at https://ir.shockwavemedical.com .