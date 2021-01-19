Passage Bio Announces Launch of Proposed Public Offering

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG), a genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system disorders, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 7,000,000 shares of its common stock. All shares of common stock to be sold in the offering will be sold by Passage Bio. In addition, Passage Bio intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,050,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commission. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained, when available, from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com.

A registration statement relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.