HTG Announces Board of Directors Transition

Timothy Johnson to Retire from the Board; Ann Hanham, Ph.D. Remains Lead Independent Director

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today announced that Timothy (TJ) B. Johnson has resigned his positions as Executive Chairman and a member of HTG’s Board of Directors. Ann F. Hanham, Ph.D. will remain as Lead Independent Director.



Mr. Johnson has served as HTG’s Executive Chairman since March 31, 2019 and as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors since January 2008. Mr. Johnson previously served as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer from January 2008 until his transition to Executive Chairman in March 2019.