 

HTG Announces Board of Directors Transition

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 22:10  |  20   |   |   

Timothy Johnson to Retire from the Board; Ann Hanham, Ph.D. Remains Lead Independent Director

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today announced that Timothy (TJ) B. Johnson has resigned his positions as Executive Chairman and a member of HTG’s Board of Directors. Ann F. Hanham, Ph.D. will remain as Lead Independent Director.

Mr. Johnson has served as HTG’s Executive Chairman since March 31, 2019 and as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors since January 2008. Mr. Johnson previously served as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer from January 2008 until his transition to Executive Chairman in March 2019.     

“TJ has been a cornerstone of HTG since 2008. During this time, he has been a passionate advocate for HTG and its mission to advance precision medicine,” said Mr. Lubniewski. “We are grateful for the valuable contributions TJ made to HTG over the years and wish him continued success.”

About HTG:
HTG is focused on NGS-based molecular profiling. The Company’s proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount. HTG’s customers use its technology to identify biomarkers important for precision medicine, to understand the clinical relevance of these discoveries, and ultimately to identify treatment options. Its mission is to empower precision medicine.

Contact:
Ashley R. Robinson
Phone: (617) 430-7577
Email: arr@lifesciadvisors.com 

 


HTG Molecular Diagnostics Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HTG Announces Board of Directors Transition Timothy Johnson to Retire from the Board; Ann Hanham, Ph.D. Remains Lead Independent DirectorTUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company whose mission is to advance …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Positive Preliminary Topline Data from 12-Week Phase 2a Trial of ...
NIO Inc. Announces Closing of US$1.5 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Victory Square Technologies Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & ...
Auxly in Top Spot for 2.0 Products
BIOPHYTIS receives DMC recommendation for starting recruitment for Part 2 of its Phase 2-3 COVA ...
Biophytis Announces Plan to Publicly File Later Today Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
POET Technologies Opens Product Design and Development Center in Shenzhen, China
Sharc Energy Reaches Landmark Deal to Power North America’s Largest District Energy Wastewater ...
Plug Power Welcomes Ole Hoefelmann as General Manager of Electrolyzer Business
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
HTG Molecular Diagnostics Announces Certain Preliminary 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
30.12.20
HTG Expands Patent Portfolio with New Canadian Patent for its Nuclease Protection Methods for Detection of Nucleotide Variants