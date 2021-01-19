STERIS to Host a Conference Call for Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results on February 3, 2021

DUBLIN, IRELAND, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STERIS plc (NYSE: STE) (“STERIS” or the “Company”) announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its fiscal 2021 third quarter financial results at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. The conference call can be heard live at www.steris-ir.com or via phone by dialing 1-833-535-2199 in the United States or 1-412-902-6776 internationally, then asking to join the conference call for STERIS plc.

For those unable to listen to the conference call live, a replay will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on February 3, 2021, either at www.steris-ir.com or via phone. To access the replay of the call, please use the access code 10150937 and dial 1-877-344-7529 in the United States or 1-412-317-0088 internationally.

About STERIS

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe. For more information, visit www.steris.com .

Investor Contact:

Julie Winter, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Julie_Winter@steris.com

+1.440.392.7245

Media Contact:

Stephen Norton, Senior Director, Corporate Communications

Stephen_Norton@steris.com

+1.440.392.7482

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

The referenced conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws about STERIS, Cantel and the proposed transaction. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date the statement is made and may be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects,” “targets,” “forecasts,” “outlook,” “impact,” “potential,” “confidence,” “improve,” “optimistic,” “deliver,” “orders,” “backlog,” “comfortable,” “trend”, and “seeks,” or the negative of such terms or other variations on such terms or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on our respective management’s current expectations, estimates or forecasts about our businesses, the industries in which we operate and current beliefs and assumptions of management and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Participants in the referenced call should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. Many important factors could affect actual financial results and cause them to vary materially from the expectations contained in the forward-looking statements. No assurances can be provided as to any result or the timing of any outcome regarding matters described in STERIS’s or Cantel’s securities filings or otherwise with respect to any regulatory action, administrative proceedings, government investigations, litigation, warning letters, cost reductions, business strategies, earnings or revenue trends or future financial results. Unless legally required, STERIS and Cantel do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements even if events make clear that any projected results, express or implied, will not be realized. These risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: