 

STERIS to Host a Conference Call for Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results on February 3, 2021

DUBLIN, IRELAND, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  STERIS plc (NYSE: STE) (“STERIS” or the “Company”) announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its fiscal 2021 third quarter financial results at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.  The conference call can be heard live at www.steris-ir.com or via phone by dialing 1-833-535-2199 in the United States or 1-412-902-6776 internationally, then asking to join the conference call for STERIS plc. 

A press release detailing third quarter financial results will be issued after the U.S. market closes on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. 

For those unable to listen to the conference call live, a replay will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on February 3, 2021, either at www.steris-ir.com or via phone.  To access the replay of the call, please use the access code 10150937 and dial 1-877-344-7529 in the United States or 1-412-317-0088 internationally.

About STERIS

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe. For more information, visit www.steris.com.

Investor Contact:

Julie Winter, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Julie_Winter@steris.com

+1.440.392.7245

Media Contact:

Stephen Norton, Senior Director, Corporate Communications

Stephen_Norton@steris.com

+1.440.392.7482

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

The referenced conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws about STERIS, Cantel and the proposed transaction.

