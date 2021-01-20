 

CORRECTION - Uniti Group Inc. Announces Pricing and Upsizing of Senior Notes Offering

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Uniti Group Inc. (Nasdaq: UNIT) please note that at the end of the first paragraph of the release, the year should read 2021, not 2020 as previously stated. The corrected release follows:

Uniti Group Inc. (the “Company”, “Uniti”, or “we”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) today announced that its subsidiaries, Uniti Group LP, Uniti Group Finance 2019 Inc. and CSL Capital, LLC (together, the “Issuers”), have priced their offering of $1,110 million aggregate principal amount of 6.50% senior notes due 2029 (the “new notes”), which represents an increase of $360 million from the previously announced offering size of $750 million. The new notes will be issued at an issue price of 100%. The new notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the Company and each of its subsidiaries (other than the Issuers) that guarantees indebtedness under the Company’s senior secured credit facilities and existing notes. The offering is expected to close on February 2, 2021.

The Issuers intend to use the net proceeds from the offering of the new notes, together with cash on hand, to fund the purchase of any and all of their 8.25% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “outstanding notes”) in a tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) and to pay related fees and expenses. In the event the Tender Offer is not consummated on anticipated terms or at all, the Issuers intend to use any remaining proceeds to repay additional outstanding indebtedness. This press release does not constitute an offer to purchase or the solicitation of an offer to sell the outstanding notes.

The new notes will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration under the Securities Act or any applicable state securities laws. The new notes will be offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A under the Securities Act and outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

