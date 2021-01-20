CORRECTION - Uniti Group Inc. Announces Pricing and Upsizing of Senior Notes Offering

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Uniti Group Inc. (Nasdaq: UNIT) please note that at the end of the first paragraph of the release, the year should read 2021, not 2020 as previously stated. The corrected release follows:

Uniti Group Inc. (the “Company”, “Uniti”, or “we”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) today announced that its subsidiaries, Uniti Group LP, Uniti Group Finance 2019 Inc. and CSL Capital, LLC (together, the “Issuers”), have priced their offering of $1,110 million aggregate principal amount of 6.50% senior notes due 2029 (the “new notes”), which represents an increase of $360 million from the previously announced offering size of $750 million. The new notes will be issued at an issue price of 100%. The new notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the Company and each of its subsidiaries (other than the Issuers) that guarantees indebtedness under the Company’s senior secured credit facilities and existing notes. The offering is expected to close on February 2, 2021.

