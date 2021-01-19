 

MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION PUBLISHES FISCAL 2020 ANNUAL REPORT

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 23:32  |  26   |   |   

HOLMDEL, N.J., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) (“Monmouth” or the “Company”) today announced that its Fiscal 2020 Annual Report is now available on the Company’s website at: http://www.mreic.reit/annualreport2020/

For its 2020 fiscal year, the Company:

  • Significantly outperformed the MSCI US REIT Index.
  • Extended the Company’s long track record of profitable growth and superior shareholder value creation, delivering total returns of 972%, 207%, 81% and 1% over the 20, 10, 5 and 1 year periods ending on September 30, 2020, respectively.
  • Achieved the highest occupancy rate in the sector at 99.4%, increased to 99.7% thus far in fiscal 2021.
  • Completed five acquisitions totaling $175.1 million.
  • Thus far in fiscal 2021, completed two acquisitions totaling $170.0 million, advanced substantial parking expansions and further increased occupancy, which together will meaningfully drive earnings and cash flow growth in fiscal 2021 and beyond.

In addition, Monmouth is now in its 30th consecutive year of maintaining or increasing its dividend. As previously announced on January 14, 2021, the Monmouth Board of Directors increased the Company’s quarterly dividend by 5.9% to $0.18 per share. This represents the Company’s third dividend increase in the past five years, totaling a 20% increase in that span. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 16, 2021.

"We’re proud to have completed fiscal year 2020 with outstanding operating and financial performance and are excited to build on this momentum in fiscal 2021 and beyond," said Michael P. Landy, President and CEO. "We have great confidence in our strategy, proven business model and unique approach to profitably serving our ecommerce-oriented tenants. We are committed to taking decisive actions to drive our next phase of growth and continue delivering substantial and sustainable long-term value creation for our stockholders. We hope you’ll take the time to review our new annual report."

About Monmouth Real Estate

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states. The Company’s occupancy rate as of this date is 99.7%.

Seite 1 von 3
Monmouth Real Estate Investment (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION PUBLISHES FISCAL 2020 ANNUAL REPORT HOLMDEL, N.J., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) (“Monmouth” or the “Company”) today announced that its Fiscal 2020 Annual Report is now available on the Company’s website at: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Positive Preliminary Topline Data from 12-Week Phase 2a Trial of ...
NIO Inc. Announces Closing of US$1.5 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Victory Square Technologies Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & ...
Auxly in Top Spot for 2.0 Products
BIOPHYTIS receives DMC recommendation for starting recruitment for Part 2 of its Phase 2-3 COVA ...
Biophytis Announces Plan to Publicly File Later Today Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
POET Technologies Opens Product Design and Development Center in Shenzhen, China
Sharc Energy Reaches Landmark Deal to Power North America’s Largest District Energy Wastewater ...
Plug Power Welcomes Ole Hoefelmann as General Manager of Electrolyzer Business
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
Monmouth Real Estate Announces Review of Strategic Alternatives
14.01.21
MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 5.9% TO $0.18 PER SHARE
31.12.20
MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION ISSUES STATEMENT
24.12.20
MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCES NEW ACQUISITION IN THE ATLANTA, GA MSA
21.12.20
Monmouth Real Estate Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal from Blackwells Capital