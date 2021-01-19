Avista Corp. Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Announced

SPOKANE, Wash., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avista Corp. (NYSE: AVA) will hold its quarterly conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. A news release with fourth quarter 2020 earnings information will be issued at 7:05 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on February 24, 2021.



This call can be accessed on Avista’s website at investor.avistacorp.com, or you can listen to the call by dialing (855) 806-8606, Confirmation number 1075438.



A replay of the call will be available through March 3, 2021. Call (855) 859-2056, Confirmation number 1075438 # to listen to the replay. The webcast will be archived for one year on the Avista Corp. Web site at investor.avistacorp.com.