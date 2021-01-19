 

Global Indemnity Group, LLC Announces CEO Retirement and Names President of Insurance Operations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) (the “Company”), parent company of specialty property and casualty insurance providers Penn-America Group, United National Group, Diamond State Group and American Reliable Insurance Company, today announced that Cynthia Valko, chief executive officer, age 66, informed the board of directors she will retire on January 31, 2021, although she will continue to serve the company in an advisory capacity. The Company’s board of directors will undertake a search process to identify the successor for Ms. Valko.

“It has been my great privilege to serve as chief executive of Global Indemnity since 2011,” said Ms. Valko. “We doubled premiums, expanded into new business lines and delivered $250 million of net income to shareholders while steadfastly protecting our 350,000 insureds. I am so proud of our executive management team and our 400 employees who made our success possible. I have complete confidence that Global Indemnity will continue to grow and thrive.”

Saul Fox, chairman of the board, stated, “For the past 9 years, Cindy Valko provided Global Indemnity with exemplary leadership. She significantly enhanced the breadth and depth of the Company’s agent and broker relationships, which powered the Company’s profitable growth. Cindy Valko’s commitment to executive development leaves in place a highly talented management team.”

The Company’s board of directors promoted Jonathan Oltman, age 46, to president of Penn-Patriot, its principal subsidiary, with sole responsibility for all of the Company’s insurance operations. Mr. Oltman joined Global Indemnity in 2014, serving most recently as executive vice president of the Company’s core commercial specialty businesses. Under Mr. Oltman’s leadership since 2015, the Company’s commercial lines gross written premiums grew by 55% at an 85% combined ratio. Mr. Oltman has 25 years of experience in excess and surplus, small business, and specialty property and casualty insurance lines, including prior tenures with Selective Insurance Group, Inc., Harleysville Insurance and Nationwide Insurance. As the Company’s principal executive officer, Mr. Oltman will report directly to the Company’s board of directors through its chairman.

About Global Indemnity Group, LLC and its subsidiaries

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI), through its several direct and indirect wholly owned subsidiary insurance companies, provides both admitted and non-admitted specialty property and specialty casualty insurance coverages and individual policyholder coverages in the United States, as well as reinsurance worldwide. Global Indemnity Group, LLC’s four primary segments are:

  • Commercial Specialty

  • Specialty Property

  • Farm, Ranch, & Stable

  • Reinsurance Operations

Forward-Looking Information

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release1 do not address a number of risks and uncertainties including COVID-19. Investors are cautioned that Global Indemnity’s actual results may be materially different from the estimates expressed in, or implied, or projected by, the forward looking statements. These statements are based on estimates and information available to us at the time of this press release. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Global Indemnity as of the date hereof. Please see Global Indemnity’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could impact the company and for a more detailed explication regarding forward-looking statements. Global Indemnity does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

[1] Disseminated pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934.

Contact:        
Media
Stephen W. Ries
Senior Corporate Counsel
(610) 668-3270        
sries@global-indemnity.com




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Indemnity Group, LLC Announces CEO Retirement and Names President of Insurance Operations BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) (the “Company”), parent company of specialty property and casualty insurance providers Penn-America Group, United National Group, Diamond State Group and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Positive Preliminary Topline Data from 12-Week Phase 2a Trial of ...
NIO Inc. Announces Closing of US$1.5 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Victory Square Technologies Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & ...
Auxly in Top Spot for 2.0 Products
BIOPHYTIS receives DMC recommendation for starting recruitment for Part 2 of its Phase 2-3 COVA ...
Biophytis Announces Plan to Publicly File Later Today Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
POET Technologies Opens Product Design and Development Center in Shenzhen, China
Sharc Energy Reaches Landmark Deal to Power North America’s Largest District Energy Wastewater ...
Plug Power Welcomes Ole Hoefelmann as General Manager of Electrolyzer Business
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board