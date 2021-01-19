TC PipeLines, LP announces fourth quarter 2020 cash distribution

HOUSTON, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE: TCP) (the Partnership) today announced that the board of directors of TC PipeLines GP, Inc., its general partner, declared the Partnership’s fourth quarter 2020 cash distribution of $0.65 per common unit. The distribution is unchanged from the distribution declared for the three preceding quarters of 2020.



This cash distribution is the 87th consecutive quarterly distribution paid by the Partnership and is payable on February 12, 2021 to unitholders of record at the close of business on January 29, 2021.