 

OrthoPediatrics Corp. Introduces Expanded Product Portfolio in Canada

WARSAW, Ind., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics”) (NASDAQ: KIDS), a company exclusively focused on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, has obtained 14 product registrations in Canada over the past 12 months. This list includes three newly introduced Trauma & Deformity Correction products (Orthex, PNP|FEMUR and PediFoot) and features the RESPONSE Scoliosis family, which is comprised of RESPONSE 4.5/5.0 and 5.5/6.0 Systems and BandLoc, a pedicle-sparing, sublaminar banding technology.

Designed with a complete focus on children, the RESPONSE system offers a simple, technologically advanced suite of instruments and implants to treat the distinct needs of pediatric patients with spinal deformities. The system features advanced instrument & implant technology including: 1) innovative, low profile screw design including a proprietary set screw thread design for improved fixation and reduced potential for cross threading, and 2) unique pedicle screw heads which accept a variety of rod diameters in both cobalt chrome and titanium. Further, the system has versatile reduction & de-rotation capabilities with a rod reducer instrument designed for easy snap on and off. This 2-in-1 rod reduction enables each surgeon to perform reduction and de-rotation technique of choice and serves as a rod reducer and de-rotator in one.

In addition, we have expanded the clinical use of the ApiFix system throughout Canada with our center of excellence in Nova Scotia and recently initiated centers in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. ApiFix is a posterior dynamic deformity correction system approved for use in adolescent idiopathic scoliosis (AIS) patients with Lenke type 1 and Lenke type 5 curves of 35° to 60° and acts as an internal brace. Since its launch in the U.S., the feedback from surgeons has been overwhelmingly positive. Dr. Ron El-Hawary Chief of Orthopaedics at the IWK Health Centre and Professor, Department of Surgery, Dalhousie University, had the following to say regarding his experience with ApiFix, “I started using ApiFix in 2017 and I've treated approximately 20 patients in Canada. This new novel treatment has been a game changer for the treatment of pediatric scoliosis.”

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.
Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 35 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 43 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

