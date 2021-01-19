 

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE DRE) Announces the Income Tax Characteristics of its 2020 Common Share Dividends

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 22:30  |   |   |   

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) announces the income tax characteristics of its 2020 common share dividends. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Duke Realty Corporation’s dividends.

Common Share Dividends:
Ticker Symbol DRE, CUSIP # 264411505

Payment
Date 		Total 2020
Distribution
Per Share
 Total
Ordinary
Dividends
 Qualified
Dividends

(1) 		Total Capital
Gain
Distribution
 Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain
(2) 		Section
199A
Dividends
(3)
Form 1099-
DIV Box
Number 		  1a 1b 2a 2b 5
2/28/2020 0.235000 0.175311 0.003371 0.059689 0.016154 0.171940
5/29/2020 0.235000 0.175311 0.003371 0.059689 0.016154 0.171940
8/31/2020 0.235000 0.175311 0.003371 0.059689 0.016154 0.171940
11/30/2020 0.255000 0.190231 0.003658 0.064769 0.017529 0.186573
2020 Totals $0.960000 $0.716164 $0.013771 $0.243836 $0.065991 $0.702393
Percentage 100.0000% 74.6004%   25.3996%    
(1)   Qualified Dividends are a subset of, and are included in, the Total Ordinary Dividends amount reported in box 1a of Form 1099-DIV.
(2)   Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain is a subset of, and is included in, the Total Capital Gain Distribution amount reported in box 2a of Form 1099-DIV.
(3)   Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and are included in, the Total Ordinary Dividends amount reported in box 1a of Form 1099-DIV.

For corporate shareholders, the Section 291(a) preference item is 1.3748% of total dividend distributions.   The company did not incur any foreign taxes in 2020. For purposes of satisfying U.S. federal income tax withholding obligations under Section 1.1445-8 of the federal income tax regulations with respect to payments to foreign shareholders, Duke Realty Corporation characterizes the long-term capital gain portion of the dividends, including the Unrecaptured Section 1250 gain, described above as capital gain dividends.

Pursuant to Treas. Reg. § 1.1061-6(c), none of the capital gain dividends reported in Form 1099-DIV Box 2a relate to the “One or Three Year Amounts Disclosure” for purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code. Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of “applicable partnership interests.”

About Duke Realty Corporation

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major U.S. logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a component of the S&P 500 Index. More information about Duke Realty Corporation is available at www.dukerealty.com.

Investor Relations Contact:     

Ron Hubbard
(317) 808-6000

Tax Contact:

Stephanie York
(317) 808-6000


Duke Realty Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE DRE) Announces the Income Tax Characteristics of its 2020 Common Share Dividends INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) announces the income tax characteristics of its 2020 common share dividends. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Positive Preliminary Topline Data from 12-Week Phase 2a Trial of ...
NIO Inc. Announces Closing of US$1.5 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Victory Square Technologies Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & ...
Auxly in Top Spot for 2.0 Products
BIOPHYTIS receives DMC recommendation for starting recruitment for Part 2 of its Phase 2-3 COVA ...
Biophytis Announces Plan to Publicly File Later Today Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
POET Technologies Opens Product Design and Development Center in Shenzhen, China
Sharc Energy Reaches Landmark Deal to Power North America’s Largest District Energy Wastewater ...
Plug Power Welcomes Ole Hoefelmann as General Manager of Electrolyzer Business
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
Duke Realty Announces Pricing Terms for $450 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering
08.01.21
Duke Realty Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call