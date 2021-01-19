Chimerix Announces Proposed $75,000,000 Public Offering of Common Stock
DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimerix, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on accelerating the development of medicines to treat cancer and other
serious diseases, announced today that it intends to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, up to $75,000,000 of shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. In
addition, Chimerix expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $11,250,000 of shares of common stock. All of the shares to be sold in the offering
are to be sold by Chimerix. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
Chimerix intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering to fund the clinical development of its product candidates, commercial pre-launch activities and for general corporate purposes.
Jefferies and Cowen are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as lead manager for the offering and JonesTrading is acting as co-manager for the offering.
The securities described above are being offered by Chimerix pursuant to a shelf registration statement previously filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) (File No. 333-244146). The securities may be offered only by means of a prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to this offering will be filed with the SEC. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com; or from Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus will also be available on the website of the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.
0 Kommentare