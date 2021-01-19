Chimerix Announces Proposed $75,000,000 Public Offering of Common Stock

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimerix, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on accelerating the development of medicines to treat cancer and other serious diseases, announced today that it intends to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, up to $75,000,000 of shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. In addition, Chimerix expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $11,250,000 of shares of common stock. All of the shares to be sold in the offering are to be sold by Chimerix. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.



Chimerix intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering to fund the clinical development of its product candidates, commercial pre-launch activities and for general corporate purposes.