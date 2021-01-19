Corsair Gaming, Inc. Launches Public Offering by Selling Stockholders

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Barclays and Credit Suisse are serving as lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering. Macquarie Capital, Baird, Cowen and Stifel are also acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering. Wedbush Securities and Academy Securities are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“Corsair”), a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance gear for gamers and content creators, announced today the launch of a public offering of 7,500,000 shares of common stock to be sold by certain selling stockholders of Corsair. In addition, certain of the selling stockholders are expected to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 shares of common stock. The selling stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from the offering and Corsair will not receive any proceeds. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether, or when, the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526 or by e-mail at prospectusny@ny.email.gs.com; Barclays, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-888-603-5847 or by e-mail at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; or Credit Suisse, Attention: Credit Suisse Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, by telephone at 1-800-221-1037 or by e-mail to usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

A registration statement relating to the shares being sold in this offering by the selling stockholders has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy these securities be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

