CoreCivic Establishes New Reentry-Focused Leadership Role

“CoreCivic has a strong track record of leadership in the fight against recidivism, including helping those in our care learn the life and vocational skills they need,” said Damon T. Hininger, President and CEO. “From making unprecedented commitments to reentry programming in 2014 to launching our effort to support reentry-friendly public policies in 2017, the creation of this new leadership position is a critical next step in our efforts to take on one of the biggest challenges facing our country.”

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) announced today the creation of a new leadership role dedicated to building on the company’s longstanding efforts to provide innovative, high-quality reentry programming to help tackle America’s recidivism crisis. Daren Swenson will serve as the company’s first Vice President, Reentry Partnerships and Innovation. He previously led CoreCivic Community, which provides residential and nonresidential services to help justice-involved individuals obtain employment, housing, healthcare, mental health and addiction treatment, and family reunification, as they successfully reintegrate into their communities.

In his new role, Swenson will serve as CoreCivic’s top advocate and practitioner for reentry. He will build on the company’s ongoing efforts to cultivate meaningful partnerships with academics, issue experts, policymakers and other organizations dedicated to effective reentry solutions and recidivism-reducing outcomes. He will also work to operationalize innovative programs and best practices learned from these partnerships, as well as share the lessons learned through CoreCivic’s extensive efforts to promote successful reentry programs and policies.

“Having served in this field for nearly 30 years, it’s the greatest opportunity of my career to take on a role dedicated to reentry partnerships and innovation,” said Swenson. “I see the difference our teachers, chaplains, counselors, case managers, officers, monitors and so many others make every day and know that there’s even more we can do to positively impact people as they seek to rejoin their families and communities successfully.”

Swenson holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and sociology from North Dakota State University, and he has served in numerous roles in secure and community corrections, including as warden of facilities in Oklahoma, Minnesota and Arizona.

“Daren has a broad mandate to continue developing deep relationships with people and organizations dedicated to reducing recidivism and to bring innovative approaches into our facilities,” said Hininger. “We know that the challenges justice-involved individuals face cannot be solved by one organization alone, and we look forward to working closely with partners dedicated to providing the best in reentry.”

CoreCivic is a diversified, government-solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through high-quality corrections and detention management, a network of residential and non-residential alternatives to incarceration to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. We are the nation’s largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities, and believe we are the largest private owner of real estate used by U.S. government agencies. We have been a flexible and dependable partner for government for more than 35 years. Our employees are driven by a deep sense of service, high standards of professionalism and a responsibility to help government better the public good. Learn more at www.corecivic.com.

