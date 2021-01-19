HP Announces Executive Leadership Appointments

Sarabjit Singh ('Savi') Baveja has joined as Chief Strategy and Incubation Officer. Leveraging HP's unique assets and competencies, Baveja will lead HP’s strategy, corporate development and new business incubation efforts focused on driving new sources of growth and long-term value creation. He joins from Bain & Company, where he was a senior partner and head of new business incubation and also advised HP on a range of strategic business priorities. Baveja will work closely with the HP executive leadership team to identify, develop and launch new products, services and business models across the company’s portfolio. This includes a focus on leveraging HP’s microfluidics technology to create disruptive new businesses and applications in the health and wellness space.

Tolga Kurtoglu has joined HP as Chief Technology Officer and Global Head of HP Labs. Kurtoglu is the former CEO of Palo Alto Research Center (PARC) and global head of research at Xerox. Kurtoglu will lead HP Labs, one of the world’s most preeminent and seasoned industrial research laboratories, where he will drive a renewed commitment to cutting-edge research and innovation. He will also lead the company’s technology strategy and engagement with the technical and scientific communities.

“Savi and Tolga each bring deep experience and expertise that support our strategy to advance HP’s leadership in Personal Systems and Print, disrupt new industries with our technology and intellectual property, and transform our company for the future,” said Enrique Lores, HP President and CEO. “Their leadership further strengthens our ability to innovate for customers and capitalize on attractive growth opportunities as we create new products, services and business models.”

Concurrent with these appointments, HP announced that Kim Rivera, President of Strategy & Business Management and Chief Legal Officer, has made the personal decision to depart HP following a successful five-year tenure with the company. To ensure a seamless transition, Rivera will remain a special advisor to CEO Enrique Lores and the company through the end of 2021. The Board has appointed Harvey Anderson, HP’s General Counsel, as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. Anderson will join the company’s executive leadership team.