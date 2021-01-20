Uniti Group Inc. Announces Amendments to its Previously Announced Cash Tender Offer and Solicitation of Consents Relating to its 8.25% Senior Notes due 2023

Consistent with removing the Aggregate Maximum Tender Cap, the Issuers have amended the financing condition of the Offer to provide that the Issuers’ obligation to accept for purchase, and pay for, Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn is conditioned upon, among other things, the receipt by the Issuers at or prior to the expiration date (or early settlement date, if the Issuers elect to have an early settlement), on terms satisfactory to them in their sole discretion, of a minimum of $1,110 million in gross proceeds from a concurrent debt financing.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (the “Company” or “Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) today announced that its subsidiaries, Uniti Group LP, Uniti Group Finance 2019 Inc. and CSL Capital, LLC (collectively, the “Issuers” and, together with the Company, “us” or “we”), have amended the terms of the Issuers’ previously announced cash tender offer (the “Offer”) for the Issuers’ outstanding 8.25% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “Notes”) to remove the tender cap of $750 million (the “Aggregate Maximum Tender Cap”), which represented the maximum aggregate purchase price of the Notes to be accepted for purchase under the Offer. As a result, the Offer now extends to any and all Notes outstanding.

The Issuers have also amended the terms of the Issuers’ previously announced solicitation of consents (the “Consents”) of holders with respect to the Notes (the “Consent Solicitation”) to remove the proration condition, which required that no Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Offer be subject to proration in order for certain proposed amendments to the indenture for the Notes to take effect.

The complete terms and conditions of the Offer and the Consent Solicitation are set forth in the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement dated January 19, 2021 (the “Statement”) and remain unchanged except for the amendments set forth in this press release. The Issuers continue to reserve the right to amend, extend or terminate the Offer in their sole discretion.

In connection with the Offer and Consent Solicitation, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. is acting as the dealer manager for the Offer and solicitation agent for the Consent Solicitation (collectively, the "Dealer Manager and Solicitation Agent"). Global Bondholder Services Corporation is serving as the information and tender agent (the "Information and Tender Agent"). Requests for assistance or copies of the Statement or any other documents related to the Offer and Consent Solicitation may be directed to the Information and Tender Agent at (866) 924-2200 or contact@gbsc-usa.com. Questions or requests for assistance in relation to the Offer and Consent Solicitation may be directed to the Dealer Manager and Solicitation Agent at (212) 723-6106 (collect) or (800) 558-3745 (toll-free).