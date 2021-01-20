 

Intema provides precision on warrants

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.01.2021, 00:27  |  61   |   |   

MONTREAL, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intema Solutions Inc. (“Intema” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: ITM, OTCMKTS: ITMZF) wishes to clarify that the warrants issued by the Corporation on March 29, 2019, have expired on March 29, 2020, in accordance with their original terms and conditions. Although the Corporation had announced its intent to submit a request to the TSX Venture Exchange for a 12-month extension of the expiration date, in a press release dated March 13, 2020, such extension was not authorized.

About Intema
Intema has been simplifying and optimizing the online marketing activities of medium and large companies through innovative technologies and cutting-edge expertise for over 20 years. A Canadian leader in permission-based email marketing, Intema provides a wide range of products and services, including SMS, content and predictive AI marketing, as well as related professional services. For more information, please visit our corporate website at intema.com.

Forward-looking statements
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, those regarding the financial performance of the Corporation; expected development of the Corporation’s business and projects; execution of the Corporation’s vision and growth strategy; sources and availability of financing for the Corporation’s projects; renewal of the Corporation’s current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and future liquidity, working capital and capital requirements are forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon what management of the Corporation believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate and that the acquisition will be completed as planned, that the financing will take place as described and that regulatory/TSXV approval will be obtained as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information:
   
Intema Solutions Inc.   
Laurent Benezra Alain Béland
(514) 465-5453 (514) 947-5784
laurent@intema.ca alain@intema.ca 



Disclaimer

