Intema provides precision on warrants

MONTREAL, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intema Solutions Inc. (“ Intema ” or the “ Corporation ”) (TSXV: ITM, OTCMKTS: ITMZF) wishes to clarify that the warrants issued by the Corporation on March 29, 2019, have expired on March 29, 2020, in accordance with their original terms and conditions. Although the Corporation had announced its intent to submit a request to the TSX Venture Exchange for a 12-month extension of the expiration date, in a press release dated March 13, 2020, such extension was not authorized.

