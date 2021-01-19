 

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 4Q20 and Full-Year Results on February 2, 2021

19.01.2021, 22:24   

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) will report its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results and information relating to its quarterly and special annual dividend on February 2, 2021 at approximately 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time). Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings release and supplemental materials will be available on the investor relations section of artisanpartners.com at that time. Chief Executive Officer Eric Colson and Chief Financial Officer C.J. Daley will host a conference call on February 3, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the investor relations section of artisanpartners.com. Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial:

United States/Toll Free: 1-877-328-5507
International: 1-412-317-5423
Conference ID: 10151159

An audio replay of the conference call will be available one hour after the end of the conference until
February 10, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) by dialing the following:

United States/Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529
International: 1-412-317-0088
Replay Conference ID: 10151159

An audio replay will also be available via the investor relations section of artisanpartners.com within 24 hours after the end of the conference.

About Artisan Partners

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners’ autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Investor Relations Inquiries
Makela Taphorn
866.632.1770
414.908.2176
ir@artisanpartners.com


Artisan Partners Asset Management Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



