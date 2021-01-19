Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions

Southfield, MI, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) (the "Company") announced the tax treatment of its 2020 common share distributions.

Common Shares (CUSIP No. 866674104) - SUI

Declared Date Record Date Payable Date Distribution

($ per share) Ordinary Taxable Dividend (2)

($ per share) Qualified Taxable Dividend (2)

($ per share)



Non Dividend Distribution

($ per share) Total Capital Gain Distribution

($ per share) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain (1)

($ per share) Section 199A Dividend(2)

($ per share) 11/27/2019 12/31/2019 01/15/2020 $ 0.750000 $ 0.514067 $ 0.004954 $ 0.221536 $ 0.014397 $ 0.005500 $ 0.509113 03/06/2020 03/31/2020 04/15/2020 $ 0.790000 $ 0.541484 $ 0.005218 $ 0.233351 $ 0.015165 $ 0.005794 $ 0.536266 06/01/2020 06/30/2020 07/15/2020 $ 0.790000 $ 0.541484 $ 0.005218 $ 0.233351 $ 0.015165 $ 0.005794 $ 0.536266 08/31/2020 09/30/2020 10/15/2020 $ 0.790000 $ 0.541484 $ 0.005218 $ 0.233351 $ 0.015165 $ 0.005794 $ 0.536266 $ 3.120000 $ 2.138519 $ 0.020608 $ 0.921589 $ 0.059892 $ 0.022882 $ 2.117911

To the extent that Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain exists, the gain is a subset of, and included in, the Total Capital Gain Distribution amount. The Section 199A Dividend and Qualified Taxable Dividend are subsets of, and included in, the Ordinary Taxable Dividend.

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of the distributions they received from the Company.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of October 30, 2020, when it completed its acquisition of Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 532 properties comprising approximately 184,000 developed sites in 38 states and Ontario, Canada.

