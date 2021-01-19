WEYCO Group, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Milwaukee, WI, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEYCO Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WEYS), a global marketer of footwear, plans to announce fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the close on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Additionally, Thomas W. Florsheim, Jr., Chairman and CEO, will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results in more detail.

To participate in the call, you will first need to pre-register online. Pre-registration takes only a few minutes and you may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. To pre-register please go to: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2574419 . The pre-registration process will provide the conference call phone number and a passcode required to enter the call.