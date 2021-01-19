 

River Valley Community Bancorp Announces 4th Quarter and Annual Results (Unaudited)

YUBA CITY, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- River Valley Community Bancorp (OTC markets: RVCB) with its wholly owned subsidiary, River Valley Community Bank (collectively referred to as the “Bank”), today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

Consolidated financial highlights:

  • Total assets ended the year at $496.5 million as of December 31, 2020 compared to $442.3 million as of
    December 31, 2019 and $531.1 million as of September 30, 2020. Much of the growth during 2020 was attributable to (1) loans originated under the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and (2) non-PPP related growth in the Bank’s deposit base, which were partially offset by a reduction in borrowings.  
  • Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 totaled $1.4 million or $0.57 per diluted share compared to $964,000 or $0.39 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and $1.3 million or $0.54 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
  • Net interest income totaled $3.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to $3.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and $3.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
Selected Consolidated Financial Information - Unaudited
(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
                     
    As of
    Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,
      2020       2020       2020       2020       2019  
                     
Total investment securities   $ 168,939     $ 181,460     $ 180,043     $ 176,005     $ 174,755  
Total loans, gross     257,740       263,621       261,631       206,026       203,355  
Allowance for loan losses     (3,470 )     (3,518 )     (3,518 )     (2,768 )     (2,546 )
Total assets     496,487       531,065       514,768       468,714       442,310  
Total deposits     445,162       400,774       387,378       342,172       337,129  
Borrowings     -       80,000       80,000       85,000       65,000  
Total shareholders' equity     46,782       45,731       43,195       39,047       37,797  
                     
Loan to deposit ratio     58%       66%       68%       60%       60%  
Book value per common share   $ 19.60     $ 19.16     $ 18.24     $ 16.57     $ 15.95  
Subsidiary Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio     8.01%       7.36%       7.35%       7.92%       8.20%  

Total gross loans were $257.7 million as of December 31, 2020, which represents an increase of $54.4 million or 26.7% from $203.4 million as of December 31, 2019. When excluding PPP loans, the Bank experienced loan growth of 4.5% since December 31, 2019. As of December 31, 2020, $11.1 million of the $56.4 million originated PPP loans had been forgiven with full payments received from the Small Business Administration.   Total deposits of $445.2 million as of December 31, 2020 represent an increase of $108.0 million or 32.0% from $337.1 million as of December 31, 2019. The growth in deposits is partially due to PPP loan funds being deposited with the Bank until utilized by the borrowers, but organic deposit growth was also strong during 2020.  

As of December 31, 2020, the Bank’s non-performing assets totaled $235,000.   Borrowers with loans totaling approximately $29 million elected to utilize the Bank’s payment deferral program during the second quarter, which permitted them to defer contractually required principal and interest payments for a period of up to six months.   As of December 31, 2020, all such borrowers have either (1) continued to make payments during the deferral period or (2) have resumed making payments following the end of their deferral period. In both cases, the borrowers are current with respect to contractually required principal and interest payments.  

Selected Consolidated Financial Information - Unaudited (continued)
(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
                 
    For the Year Ended        
    Dec 31,   Dec 31,   Variance
      2020       2019     Amount   Percent
                 
Total interest income   $ 15,942     $ 15,561     $ 381     2.5%  
Total interest expense     1,775       3,204       (1,429 )   -44.6%  
Net interest income     14,167       12,357       1,810     14.6%  
Provision for loan losses     1,000       385       615     159.7%  
Total noninterest income     3,260       1,297       1,963     151.4%  
Total noninterest expense     10,814       7,587       3,227     42.5%  
Net income     4,129       4,159       (30 )   -0.7%  
                 
Earnings per share - basic   $ 1.74     $ 1.75     $ (0.01 )   -0.6%  
Earnings per share - diluted   $ 1.69     $ 1.68     $ 0.01     0.6%  
Net interest margin     3.00%       3.20%       -0.20%     -6.3%  
Net interest margin - tax equivalent     3.05%       3.25%       -0.21%     -6.3%  
Efficiency ratio     72.27%       58.54%       13.73%     23.5%  
Return on average assets     0.84%       1.02%       -0.19%     -18.1%  
Return on average equity     9.64%       11.77%       -2.12%     -18.0%  


Selected Consolidated Financial Information - Unaudited (continued)
(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
                     
    For the Quarter Ended
    Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,
      2020       2020       2020       2020       2019  
                     
Total interest income   $ 4,087     $ 3,933     $ 3,945     $ 3,977     $ 4,031  
Total interest expense     228       366       447       733       838  
Net interest income     3,859       3,567       3,497       3,244       3,192  
Provision for loan losses     -       -       750       250       105  
Total noninterest income     1,617       322       131       1,189       240  
Total noninterest expense     3,553       2,081       2,039       3,142       1,998  
Net income     1,405       1,324       652       748       964  
                     
Earnings per share - basic   $ 0.59     $ 0.56     $ 0.28     $ 0.32     $ 0.41  
Earnings per share - diluted   $ 0.57     $ 0.54     $ 0.27     $ 0.31     $ 0.39  
Net interest margin     3.24%       2.85%       2.92%       3.00%       3.09%  
Net interest margin - tax equivalent     3.29%       2.90%       2.97%       3.03%       3.12%  
Efficiency ratio     87.72%       53.51%       56.18%       92.52%       59.49%  
Return on average assets     1.13%       1.02%       0.52%       0.66%       0.89%  
Return on average equity     12.18%       11.69%       6.45%       7.59%       9.99%  

Net interest income of $3.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 is an increase of $667,000 or 20.9% from the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and an increase of $292,000 or 8.2% (32.7% annualized) from the quarter ended September 30, 2020.   The quarter-over-quarter increase is primarily attributable to loan fees recognized upon the forgiveness of PPP loans during the quarter ended December 31, 2020.   An expense of $1.4 million was recognized during the quarter ended December 31, 2020 for costs related to the early repayment of outstanding borrowings, which was offset by a comparable gain from the sale of $9 million of corporate investment securities.

CFO Michael Finn commented, “With stronger than expected deposit growth during 2020 and the resulting impact on the Bank’s capital ratios, during the quarter ended December 31, 2020, management elected to use excess cash balances to repay $80 million of FHLB borrowings. As a result of this transaction, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio improved to 8.01% as of December 31, 2020. Additionally, we anticipate improved net interest income going forward (all else remaining equal), as previous borrowing costs exceeded the earnings from the cash and investment securities used in the transaction.   While the debt restructurings that occurred during 2020 improved earnings in the current and future years, the related prepayment penalties incurred caused a temporary increase in the Bank’s efficiency ratio for the year 2020, which would have been 56.70% if not for the debt restructurings.”

CEO John M. Jelavich stated, “After experiencing considerable uncertainty in the first half of 2020 related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we were encouraged to see stabilization in the second half of the year, as businesses quickly adapted to the environment and government stimulus measures provided support. While we increased our allowance for loan losses as a precaution during the first half of the year, we saw no meaningful deterioration in our credit portfolio as we concluded 2020. That said, the pandemic is still present, and we remain attentive to our borrowers and stand ready to take mitigating action if needed.”

Jelavich continued, “The bank also demonstrated its adaptability by not only serving our communities during this challenging year, but we also successfully opened our fourth branch in Marysville in August, which is off to a strong start. Further, our Auburn branch, which opened in late 2018, achieved stand-alone profitability in 2020, of which we are very proud.”

“We enter 2021 well positioned in all four of our markets and carry good momentum into the new year. I am encouraged by recent developments in the bond markets, as moderately increasing rates and a steepening of the yield curve are a reflection of a recovering economy and could provide further wind in our sails in 2021.” Jelavich concluded.

The Bank remains highly rated with BauerFinancial, Depositaccounts.com and Bankrate and serves its customer base through its offices located at:

  • 1629 Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, CA
  • 580 Brunswick Rd, Grass Valley, CA
  • 905 Lincoln Way, Auburn, CA
  • 904 B Street, Marysville, CA

The Bank offers a full suite of competitive products, services, and banking technology. For more information please visit our website at www.myrvcb.com or contact John M. Jelavich at (530) 821-2469.

Forward Looking Statements: This document may contain comments and information that constitute forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Forward‐looking statements speak only as to the date they are made. The Bank does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward‐looking statements are made.




