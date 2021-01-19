 

Mercer International Inc. Announces Conference Call for Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International (NASDAQ: MERC) will release its fourth quarter results for the period ended December 31, 2020 on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, after the close of the market. David M. Gandossi, President and Chief Executive Officer and David K. Ure, Senior Vice President Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, will be hosting a conference call on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at 10:00 am ET to discuss the results. The call can be accessed by dialing one of the following:

North America: (888) 241-0326
International: (647) 427-3411
        Conference ID: 7625056        

Listeners can also access the conference call live over the Internet by clicking on or copying and pasting the following link into their web browser:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4hyqmsx9

A recording of the completed conference call can be accessed for fifteen days through a link on the Company's home page at http://www.mercerint.com, or by dialing (855) 859-2056 and entering Conference ID 7625056.

Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to visit the site and download and install any necessary audio software. For additional information on accessing the call, please contact Daniela Navarria of Mercer International at daniela.navarria@mercerint.com or (604) 639-4602.

At Mercer International Inc., we are exceptional people creating bioproducts for a more sustainable world. We are a diversified global producer of forest products, bioproducts, and green electricity with operations in Germany, Canada, and Australia with a consolidated annual production capacity of approximately 2.2 million tonnes of kraft pulp and 550 million board feet of softwood lumber. For further information, please visit www.mercerint.com.

APPROVED BY:   

David M. Gandossi, FCPA, FCA
President & CEO
604-684-1099

David K. Ure, CPA, CGA
Senior VP Finance, CFO & Secretary
604-684-1099


