GCC Partners With Global Industry To Achieve Carbon Neutrality

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GCC*, or “the Company”), a leading producer of cement and concrete in the United States and Mexico, and an active member of the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA), announced that the Company has come together with the global industry to state a collective ambition for a carbon neutral concrete by 2050 in order to meet the global climate challenge.

The members of the Global Cement and Concrete Association are working in partnership with a range of stakeholders such as, policymakers, governments, investors, researchers and end users to set an achievable roadmap that meets global expectations and drives the appropriate response in taking climate action. The 2050 roadmap, which will be published with a detailed implementation plan by the end of 2021, will set a long-term vision for the industry and GCC’s value chain partners.

“Sustainability is an important element of our long-term strategy,” said Enrique Escalante, CEO. “GCC is committed to implementing global best practices throughout the organization while further strengthening the Company’s long-term profitability.”

To watch Enrique's full statement on climate ambition, visit www.gcc.com or click here.

About GCC

GCC is a leading supplier and producer of cement, concrete, aggregates, and construction‐related services in the United States, Mexico and Canada, with an annual cement production capacity of 5.8 million metric tons. Founded in 1941, the Company’s shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GCC*.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “project” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, among others, changes in macroeconomic, political, legal, public health crises including COVID-19, governmental or business conditions in the markets where GCC operates; changes in interest rates, inflation rates and currency exchange rates; performance of the construction industry; and pricing, business strategy and other factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the beliefs, projections, and estimates described herein. GCC assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

For further information, contact:
GCC Investor Relations
Ricardo Martinez
+52 (614) 442 3176
+ 1 (303) 739 5943
rmartinezg@gcc.com




