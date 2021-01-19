 

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bryan Phillips as General Counsel

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) (“Inspire”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”), announced today the appointment of Bryan Phillips as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary. Mr. Phillips is an accomplished legal executive with broad corporate experience in the healthcare industry.

We are beginning an exciting year at Inspire as we continue our growth trajectory, despite the challenges of the pandemic during 2020, and are focused on further expanding the adoption of our therapy and ensuring the organization is optimally structured to support such advancements,” stated Tim Herbert, Inspire President and CEO. “We look forward to leveraging Bryan’s extensive experience and expertise in legal matters within the healthcare industry. He has a unique understanding of the dynamics involved with a growing medical device company through his years at Surmodics. Bryan is an important addition to our senior management team, and I am excited to welcome him to the Inspire family.”

Most recently, Mr. Phillips served as Chief Legal Officer at Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a publicly-traded clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company that researches and develops therapies intended to treat central nervous system disorders. Previously, he held various roles over a 14 year period at Surmodics, Inc., a publicly-traded medical technology company, including Senior Vice President, Legal and Human Resources, General Counsel and Secretary. Mr. Phillips has also served as patent counsel at Guidant Corporation’s Cardiac Rhythm Management Group (now part of Boston Scientific). He began his legal career at a Minneapolis-based intellectual property law firm and earned a B.S. in mechanical engineering from the University of Kansas and a J.D. from the University of Minnesota Law School.

I am excited to join the team at Inspire at a time when the Company is growing at such a robust rate,” said Mr. Phillips. “The development and commercialization of Inspire therapy to date has been very impressive, and I look forward to contributing to Inspire’s mission of serving the many patients with untreated OSA.”

About Inspire Medical Systems
Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire’s proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

