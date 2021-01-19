Alcanna Inc. and YSS Corp. Announce Upsize of Previously Announced Equity Financing to $40 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



EDMONTON, Alberta and CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcanna Inc. ("Alcanna") (TSX: CLIQ) and YSS Corp. ("YSS") (TSX-V: YSS; WCN: A2PMAX; and OTCQB: YSSCF) are pleased to announce that, as a result of excess demand, the previously announced $25.0 million equity financing being led by Eight Capital and Cormark Securities Inc. has been upsized to $40.0 million (the "Financing"). The Financing will be completed in connection with a transaction pursuant to which Alcanna will spin-out its retail cannabis business and combine with YSS to form "Nova Cannabis Inc." ("New Nova" or the "Company"), a new discount-focused cannabis retailer (the "Transaction"). In all other respects, the terms of the Transaction and the Financing will remain as previously disclosed in the January 18, 2021, press release other than the Agents’ option to offer for sale up to an additional 25% of the subscription receipts has been relinquished.

Closing of the Financing is expected to occur on or about February 5, 2021. The completion of the Financing is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, including of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").