 

Golar LNG Partners LP Announces Record Date and Meeting Date for Special Meeting for Proposed Merger With New Fortress Energy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 23:23  |  10   |   |   

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ: GMLP) (“GMLP”) announced today that it has established a record date of January 25, 2021 for a special meeting of its unitholders currently planned to take place on February 24, 2021. At the special meeting, the holders of GMLP’s common units will vote on the previously announced proposed merger of GMLP and an indirect subsidiary of New Fortress Energy Inc. (“NFE”), as contemplated by GMLP’s Third Amended and Restated Agreement of Limited Partnership dated October 31, 2017.  GMLP common unitholders of record at the close of business on January 25, 2021 will be entitled to receive notice of the special meeting and to vote at the special meeting.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning future events. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words “believe”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “estimate”, “project”, “will be”, “will continue”, “will likely result”, “plan”, “intend” or words or phrases of similar meanings. Such statements are generally not historical in nature and specifically include statements about GMLP’s plans, strategies, business prospects and changes and trends in the business in which it operates. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to NFE’s proposed acquisition of GMLP and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond GMLP’s control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for GMLP to predict all of these factors. Further, GMLP cannot assess the impact of each such factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

Seite 1 von 2
Golar LNG Partners Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Golar LNG Partners LP Announces Record Date and Meeting Date for Special Meeting for Proposed Merger With New Fortress Energy Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ: GMLP) (“GMLP”) announced today that it has established a record date of January 25, 2021 for a special meeting of its unitholders currently planned to take place on February 24, 2021. At the special meeting, the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Positive Preliminary Topline Data from 12-Week Phase 2a Trial of ...
NIO Inc. Announces Closing of US$1.5 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Victory Square Technologies Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & ...
Auxly in Top Spot for 2.0 Products
BIOPHYTIS receives DMC recommendation for starting recruitment for Part 2 of its Phase 2-3 COVA ...
Biophytis Announces Plan to Publicly File Later Today Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
POET Technologies Opens Product Design and Development Center in Shenzhen, China
Sharc Energy Reaches Landmark Deal to Power North America’s Largest District Energy Wastewater ...
Plug Power Welcomes Ole Hoefelmann as General Manager of Electrolyzer Business
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
New Fortress Energy to Acquire Golar LNG Partners LP
13.01.21
 New Fortress Energy to Acquire Hygo Energy Transition Ltd. and Golar LNG Partners LP in Combined $5 Billion Transaction

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
28.07.20
87
Golar LNG Partners LP - LNG-MLP