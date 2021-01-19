Routemaster Capital Announces Uplisting to NEO Exchange, Transition to Single Purpose Company and Other Corporate Updates

In conjunction with this uplisting, the Company has arranged for the delisting of the Company from the TSX Venture Exchange effective the close of trading on January 20, 2021. This transition is not expected to impact current investors ability to trade shares of the Company.

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Routemaster Capital Inc. (the “ Company ” or “ Routemaster ”) (TSXV: RM, GR: RMJR) is pleased to announce that it will be listing its common shares on the NEO Exchange (“ NEO ”) effective January 21, 2021, and concurrent with the NEO listing, the Company will transition to a single purpose company from an investment issuer, redeploying its assets and resources to be a single purpose company focused on being a leader in the decentralized finance industry. The Company will begin to trade under the symbol “DEFI” upon listing on NEO Exchange.

Valour Structured Products Definitive Agreement

Further to the press release of the Company dated January 4, 2021, the Company has entered into a definitive agreement dated as of January 19, 2021 to acquire 20% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Valour Structured Products, Inc. (“Valour”) (the “Definitive Agreement”). Valour focuses on creating exchange traded products in the digital asset space.

Under the terms set out in the Definitive Agreement, the Company shall issue 21,000,000 common shares from treasury (the “Payment Shares”) to certain shareholders of Valour in exchange for 20% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of Valour (the “Purchased Shares”) on a pro rata basis, in proportion to their holdings of Purchased Shares. The Payment Shares shall be issued at a deemed value of $0.66 per Payment Share. The completion of the transaction to acquire the Purchased Shares (the “Acquisition”) is subject to customary closing conditions. No finder fees are payable in connection with, and no change of control of the Company will result from, the Acquisition. The Acquisition may be subject to regulatory approval, including that of the NEO. There can be no assurances that the Acquisition of the Purchased Shares will be completed as proposed, or at all.

The Definitive Agreement is available on Routemaster’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Appointment of Bernie Wilson

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Bernie Wilson as an additional independent director of the Company. Mr. Wilson is a senior financial professional. He is the former Vice-Chairman of PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLP and is the Chairman of the Founders Board of the Institute of Corporate Directors. Mr. Wilson has served as Chairman of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce; Chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce - Canada; and Member of the Canada/US Trade Committee. Mr. Wilson is currently a director of a number of other public Canadian companies.