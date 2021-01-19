United Community Banks, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Results
EPS of $0.66, Return on Assets of 1.30% and Return on Common Equity of 12.36%
GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (United) today reported fourth quarter financial results, including solid year-over-year loan and core deposit growth and strong profitability. For the quarter, United’s net income was $59.5 million and pre-tax pre-provision income was $80.3 million. Diluted earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter represented an increase of $0.05 or 8%, from a year ago. Compared to the third quarter, diluted earnings per share were up by $0.14 or 27%. On an operating basis, which excludes merger-related and other charges, diluted earnings per share were $0.68, up $0.07 or 11% from last year and $0.13 per share or 24% compared to the third quarter. United’s GAAP return on assets (ROA) was 1.30% and its return on common equity was 12.4% for the quarter. On an operating basis, United’s ROA was 1.34% and its return on tangible common equity was 16.2%. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis, and excluding merger-related and other charges, ROA was 1.82%.
Included in the quarter’s results was a discretionary $8.5 million contribution to the United Community Bank Foundation. This contribution lowered operating EPS by $0.07 and operating ROA by 15 basis points.
Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, “While our markets continue to be impacted by the pandemic, I am proud of the ongoing commitment to service by our employees and am encouraged by the resilience of our customers. The strength of our balance sheet and the diversity of our business model enabled us to continue to post solid financial results in a challenging environment. Most importantly, our teams continued to exhibit outstanding leadership. During the year, we have been able to add new teams of bankers, expand our footprint into new, fast-growing markets, and increase our product offerings. Focused efforts by our teams have led to meaningful high-quality growth in loans, deposits, and fee income despite economic headwinds.”
Total loans decreased by $428 million during the quarter—primarily driven by the forgiveness of $671 million in SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Excluding the effect of PPP loans, core organic loan growth was 8% annualized. Core transaction deposits grew by $369 million during the quarter, or 13% annualized, and United’s cost of deposits decreased by 8 basis points to 0.17%. The net interest margin increased 28 basis points from the third quarter due mainly to the accelerated recognition of PPP fees, as well as purchased loan accretion. Excluding these items, the net interest margin decreased by approximately 10 basis points from the third quarter due to a combination of factors, including lower overall market rates and increased liquidity.
Mr. Harton concluded, “I am pleased by our performance both this quarter and this past year despite the challenging circumstances. I am optimistic going into 2021 knowing that we are well positioned to take advantage of new business opportunities. In October, and for the fourth consecutive year, United was again named one of the Best Banks to Work for in 2020 by American Banker. This honor demonstrates our commitment to employee development and to fostering a strong culture. Our employees continue to lead in supporting our customers and communities, which is directly reflected in our performance and success.”
2020 Financial Highlights:
- Full year EPS of $1.91, a decrease of 17% compared to last year on both a GAAP and operating basis
- Return on assets of 1.04%, or 1.07% on an operating basis
- Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.85%, or 1.90% on an operating basis
- Return on common equity of 9.3%
- Return on tangible common equity of 12.2% on an operating basis
- Completed the merger with Three Shores Bancorporation and its bank subsidiary Seaside National Bank & Trust (Seaside) on July 1
- A provision for credit losses of $80.4 million compared to $13.2 million in 2019, partly due to the adoption of the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) model in the first quarter
- Processed nearly 11,000 PPP applications, totaling $1.3 billion in new loans
- Loan growth of $2.6 billion with $1.4 billion attributable to loans acquired from Seaside and core loan growth (excluding PPP loans) of 8% for the year
- Core transaction deposits were up $4.0 billion with $1.3 billion attributable to Seaside and remainder in organic growth, which represents a 36% core growth rate for the year
- Net interest margin of 3.55%, which was down 52 basis points from last year due to a number of factors, including the low rate environment, the Seaside acquisition, and increasing balance sheet liquidity
- Record mortgage rate locks of $3.3 billion compared to $1.6 billion a year ago
- Noninterest income was up $49.6 million or 47%, excluding net securities gains; Seaside contributed nearly $4.7 million of the increase and mortgage loan gains and related fees were up $48.9 million, primarily driven by record mortgage rate locks and production
- Efficiency ratio of 55.7%, or 54.6% on an operating basis
- Net charge-offs of $18.3 million, or 17 basis points as a percent of average loans, up 3 basis points from 2019
- Completed a public offering of $100 million aggregate of 6.875% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock and $100 million aggregate principal amount of 5.000% Fixed-to-Floating Senior Notes due 2030
- Established the United Community Bank Foundation with $10.0 million
Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:
- Net income of $59.5 million and pre-tax pre-provision income of $80.3 million
- EPS increased by 8% compared to last year on a GAAP basis and 11% on an operating basis; compared to third quarter, EPS increased by 27% on a GAAP basis and 24% on an operating basis
- Return on assets of 1.30%, or 1.34% on an operating basis
- Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.77%, or 1.82% on an operating basis
- Return on common equity of 12.4%
- Return on tangible common equity of 16.2% on an operating basis
- A provision for credit losses of $2.9 million, which increased the allowance for loan losses to 1.20% (1.28%, excluding PPP loans) from 1.14% in the third quarter
- Loan production of $1.1 billion, resulting in core loan growth of 8%, annualized for the quarter, excluding the impact of $671 million in PPP loans being forgiven
- Core transaction deposits were up $369 million, which represents a 13% annualized growth rate for the quarter
- Net interest margin of 3.55% was up 28 basis points from the third quarter, mainly due to the impact of accelerated PPP fees during the quarter
- Record mortgage closings of $609 million and mortgage rate locks of $792 million, compared to $333 million and $411 million, respectively, a year ago
- Noninterest income was down $6.6 million on a linked quarter basis, excluding net securities gains, primarily driven by lower mortgage loan gains and related fees
- Noninterest expenses increased by $10.5 million compared to the third quarter mostly due to funding for the United Community Bank Foundation of $8.5 million
- Efficiency ratio of 56.7%, or 55.4% on an operating basis
- Net charge-offs of $1.5 million, or 5 basis points as a percent of average loans, down 4 basis points from the third quarter
- Nonperforming assets of 0.35% of total assets, up 6 basis points compared to September 30, 2020
- Total loan deferrals of $71 million or 0.6% of the total loan portfolio compared to $365 million or 3% in the third quarter
- $8.5 million of funding for the United Community Bank Foundation for charities and causes throughout the footprint, adding to a $0.5 million contribution in the third quarter
- Plan for operational conversion of Seaside in the first quarter of 2021
Conference Call
United will hold a conference call, Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. ET to discuss the contents of this press release and to share business highlights for the quarter. To access the call, dial (877) 380-5665 and use the conference number 5083638. The conference call also will be webcast and available for replay for 30 days by selecting “Events & Presentations” within the Investor Relations section of United’s website at www.ucbi.com.
|UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
|Financial Highlights
|Selected Financial Information
|2020
|2019
|
Fourth
Quarter
|
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|YTD 2020-
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|
Fourth
Quarter
|
Third
Quarter
|
Second
Quarter
|
First
Quarter
|
Fourth
Quarter
|
2020- 2019
Change
|2020
|2019
|
2019
Change
|INCOME SUMMARY
|Interest revenue
|$
|156,071
|$
|141,773
|$
|123,605
|$
|136,547
|$
|136,419
|$
|557,996
|$
|552,706
|Interest expense
|10,676
|13,319
|14,301
|17,941
|19,781
|56,237
|83,312
|Net interest revenue
|145,395
|128,454
|109,304
|118,606
|116,638
|25
|%
|501,759
|469,394
|7
|%
|Provision for credit losses
|2,907
|21,793
|33,543
|22,191
|3,500
|80,434
|13,150
|Noninterest income
|41,375
|48,682
|40,238
|25,814
|30,183
|37
|156,109
|104,713
|49
|Total revenue
|183,863
|155,343
|115,999
|122,229
|143,321
|28
|577,434
|560,957
|3
|Expenses
|106,490
|95,981
|83,980
|81,538
|81,424
|31
|367,989
|322,245
|14
|Income before income tax expense
|77,373
|59,362
|32,019
|40,691
|61,897
|209,445
|238,712
|Income tax expense
|17,871
|11,755
|6,923
|8,807
|12,885
|45,356
|52,991
|Net income
|59,502
|47,607
|25,096
|31,884
|49,012
|164,089
|185,721
|Merger-related and other charges
|2,452
|3,361
|397
|808
|(74
|)
|7,018
|7,357
|Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges
|(552
|)
|(519
|)
|(87
|)
|(182
|)
|17
|(1,340
|)
|(1,695
|)
|Net income - operating (1)
|$
|61,402
|$
|50,449
|$
|25,406
|$
|32,510
|$
|48,955
|25
|$
|169,767
|$
|191,383
|(11
|)
|Pre-tax pre-provision income (5)
|$
|80,280
|$
|81,155
|$
|65,562
|$
|62,882
|$
|65,397
|23
|$
|289,879
|$
|251,862
|15
|PERFORMANCE MEASURES
|Per common share:
|Diluted net income - GAAP
|$
|0.66
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.61
|8
|$
|1.91
|$
|2.31
|(17
|)
|Diluted net income - operating (1)
|0.68
|0.55
|0.32
|0.41
|0.61
|11
|1.98
|2.38
|(17
|)
|Common stock cash dividends declared
|0.18
|0.18
|0.18
|0.18
|0.18
|—
|0.72
|0.68
|6
|Book value
|21.90
|21.45
|21.22
|20.80
|20.53
|7
|21.90
|20.53
|7
|Tangible book value (3)
|17.56
|17.09
|16.95
|16.52
|16.28
|8
|17.56
|16.28
|8
|Key performance ratios:
|Return on common equity - GAAP (2)(4)
|12.36
|%
|10.06
|%
|6.17
|%
|7.85
|%
|12.07
|%
|9.25
|%
|11.89
|%
|Return on common equity - operating (1)(2)(4)
|12.77
|10.69
|6.25
|8.01
|12.06
|9.58
|12.25
|Return on tangible common equity - operating (1)(2)(3)(4)
|16.23
|13.52
|8.09
|10.57
|15.49
|12.24
|15.81
|Return on assets - GAAP (4)
|1.30
|1.07
|0.71
|0.99
|1.50
|1.04
|1.46
|Return on assets - operating (1)(4)
|1.34
|1.14
|0.72
|1.01
|1.50
|1.07
|1.51
|Return on assets -pre-tax pre-provision (4)(5)
|1.77
|1.86
|1.86
|1.95
|2.00
|1.85
|1.99
|
Return on assets -pre-tax pre-provision, excluding
merger related and other charges (1)(4)(5)
|1.82
|1.93
|1.87
|1.98
|2.00
|1.90
|2.04
|Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) (4)
|3.55
|3.27
|3.42
|4.07
|3.93
|3.55
|4.07
|Efficiency ratio - GAAP
|56.73
|54.14
|55.86
|56.15
|54.87
|55.71
|55.77
|Efficiency ratio - operating (1)
|55.42
|52.24
|55.59
|55.59
|54.92
|54.64
|54.50
|Equity to total assets
|11.29
|11.47
|11.81
|12.54
|12.66
|11.29
|12.66
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)
|8.81
|8.89
|9.12
|10.22
|10.32
|8.81
|10.32
|ASSET QUALITY
|Nonperforming loans
|$
|61,599
|$
|49,084
|$
|48,021
|$
|36,208
|$
|35,341
|74
|$
|61,599
|$
|35,341
|74
|Foreclosed properties
|647
|953
|477
|475
|476
|36
|647
|476
|36
|Total nonperforming assets (“NPAs”)
|62,246
|50,037
|48,498
|36,683
|35,817
|74
|62,246
|35,817
|74
|Allowance for credit losses – loans and leases
|137,010
|134,256
|103,669
|81,905
|62,089
|121
|137,010
|62,089
|121
|Net charge-offs
|1,515
|2,538
|6,149
|8,114
|3,925
|(61
|)
|18,316
|12,216
|50
|Allowance for credit losses – loans and leases to loans
|1.20
|%
|1.14
|%
|1.02
|%
|0.92
|%
|0.70
|%
|1.20
|%
|0.70
|%
|Net charge-offs to average loans (4)
|0.05
|0.09
|0.25
|0.37
|0.18
|0.17
|0.14
|NPAs to loans and foreclosed properties
|0.55
|0.42
|0.48
|0.41
|0.41
|0.55
|0.41
|NPAs to total assets
|0.35
|0.29
|0.32
|0.28
|0.28
|0.35
|0.28
|AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in millions)
|Loans
|$
|11,595
|$
|11,644
|$
|9,773
|$
|8,829
|$
|8,890
|30
|$
|10,467
|$
|8,708
|20
|Investment securities
|3,326
|2,750
|2,408
|2,520
|2,486
|34
|2,752
|2,647
|4
|Earning assets
|16,394
|15,715
|12,958
|11,798
|11,832
|39
|14,226
|11,609
|23
|Total assets
|17,698
|17,013
|14,173
|12,944
|12,946
|37
|15,467
|12,687
|22
|Deposits
|15,057
|14,460
|12,071
|10,915
|10,924
|38
|13,135
|10,579
|24
|Shareholders’ equity
|1,994
|1,948
|1,686
|1,653
|1,623
|23
|1,821
|1,556
|17
|Common shares - basic (thousands)
|87,258
|87,129
|78,920
|79,340
|79,659
|10
|83,184
|79,700
|4
|Common shares - diluted (thousands)
|87,333
|87,205
|78,924
|79,446
|79,669
|10
|83,248
|79,708
|4
|AT PERIOD END ($ in millions)
|Loans
|$
|11,371
|$
|11,799
|$
|10,133
|$
|8,935
|$
|8,813
|29
|$
|11,371
|$
|8,813
|29
|Investment securities
|3,645
|3,089
|2,432
|2,540
|2,559
|42
|3,645
|2,559
|42
|Total assets
|17,794
|17,153
|15,005
|13,086
|12,916
|38
|17,794
|12,916
|38
|Deposits
|15,232
|14,603
|12,702
|11,035
|10,897
|40
|15,232
|10,897
|40
|Shareholders’ equity
|2,008
|1,967
|1,772
|1,641
|1,636
|23
|2,008
|1,636
|23
|Common shares outstanding (thousands)
|86,675
|86,611
|78,335
|78,284
|79,014
|10
|86,675
|79,014
|10
(1) Excludes merger-related and other charges. (2) Net income divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Annualized. (5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.
|UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
|Selected Financial Information
|For the Years Ended December 31,
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|2020
|2019
|2018
|2017
|2016
|INCOME SUMMARY
|Interest revenue
|$
|557,996
|$
|552,706
|$
|500,080
|$
|389,720
|$
|335,020
|Interest expense
|56,237
|83,312
|61,330
|33,735
|25,236
|Net interest revenue
|501,759
|469,394
|438,750
|355,985
|309,784
|Provision for credit losses
|80,434
|13,150
|9,500
|3,800
|(800
|)
|Noninterest income
|156,109
|104,713
|92,961
|88,260
|93,697
|Total revenue
|577,434
|560,957
|522,211
|440,445
|404,281
|Expenses
|367,989
|322,245
|306,285
|267,611
|241,289
|Income before income tax expense
|209,445
|238,712
|215,926
|172,834
|162,992
|Income tax expense
|45,356
|52,991
|49,815
|105,013
|62,336
|Net income
|164,089
|185,721
|166,111
|67,821
|100,656
|Merger-related and other charges
|7,018
|7,357
|7,345
|14,662
|8,122
|Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges
|(1,340
|)
|(1,695
|)
|(1,494
|)
|(3,745
|)
|(3,074
|)
|Impact of remeasurement of deferred tax asset resulting from 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
|—
|—
|—
|38,199
|—
|Impairment of deferred tax asset on cancelled non-qualified stock options
|—
|—
|—
|—
|976
|Release of disproportionate tax effects lodged in OCI
|—
|—
|—
|3,400
|—
|Net income - operating (1)
|$
|169,767
|$
|191,383
|$
|171,962
|$
|120,337
|$
|106,680
|Pre-tax pre-provision income (4)
|$
|289,879
|$
|251,862
|$
|225,426
|$
|176,634
|$
|162,192
|PERFORMANCE MEASURES
|Per common share:
|Diluted net income - GAAP
|$
|1.91
|$
|2.31
|$
|2.07
|$
|0.92
|$
|1.40
|Diluted net income - operating (1)
|1.98
|2.38
|2.14
|1.63
|1.48
|Common stock cash dividends declared
|0.72
|0.68
|0.58
|0.38
|0.30
|Book value
|21.90
|20.53
|18.24
|16.67
|15.06
|Tangible book value (3)
|17.56
|16.28
|14.24
|13.65
|12.95
|Key performance ratios:
|Return on common equity - GAAP (2)
|9.25
|%
|11.89
|%
|11.60
|%
|5.67
|%
|9.41
|%
|Return on common equity - operating (1)(2)
|9.58
|12.25
|12.01
|10.07
|9.98
|Return on tangible common equity - operating (1)(2)(3)
|12.24
|15.81
|15.69
|12.02
|11.86
|Return on assets - GAAP
|1.04
|1.46
|1.35
|0.62
|1.00
|Return on assets - operating (1)
|1.07
|1.51
|1.40
|1.09
|1.06
|Return on assets -pre-tax pre-provision (4)
|1.85
|1.99
|1.84
|1.60
|1.61
|Return on assets -pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger related and other charges (1)(5)
|1.90
|2.04
|1.89
|1.74
|1.69
|Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)
|3.55
|4.07
|3.91
|3.52
|3.36
|Efficiency ratio - GAAP
|55.71
|55.77
|57.31
|59.95
|59.80
|Efficiency ratio - operating (1)
|54.64
|54.50
|55.94
|56.67
|57.78
|Equity to total assets
|11.29
|12.66
|11.59
|10.94
|10.05
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)
|8.81
|10.32
|9.29
|9.14
|8.77
|ASSET QUALITY
|Nonperforming loans
|$
|61,599
|$
|35,341
|$
|23,778
|$
|23,658
|$
|21,539
|Foreclosed properties
|647
|476
|1,305
|3,234
|7,949
|Total nonperforming assets (NPAs)
|62,246
|35,817
|25,083
|26,892
|29,488
|Allowance for credit losses – loans and leases
|137,010
|62,089
|61,203
|58,914
|61,422
|Net charge-offs
|18,316
|12,216
|6,113
|5,998
|6,766
|Allowance for credit losses – loans and leases to loans
|1.20
|%
|0.70
|%
|0.73
|%
|0.76
|%
|0.89
|%
|Net charge-offs to average loans
|0.17
|0.14
|0.07
|0.08
|0.11
|NPAs to loans and foreclosed properties
|0.55
|0.41
|0.30
|0.35
|0.43
|NPAs to total assets
|0.35
|0.28
|0.20
|0.23
|0.28
|AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in millions)
|Loans
|$
|10,467
|$
|8,708
|$
|8,170
|$
|7,150
|$
|6,413
|Investment securities
|2,752
|2,647
|2,899
|2,847
|2,691
|Earning assets
|14,226
|11,609
|11,282
|10,162
|9,257
|Total assets
|15,467
|12,687
|12,284
|11,015
|10,054
|Deposits
|13,135
|10,579
|10,000
|8,950
|8,177
|Shareholders’ equity
|1,821
|1,556
|1,380
|1,180
|1,059
|Common shares - basic (thousands)
|83,184
|79,700
|79,662
|73,247
|71,910
|Common shares - diluted (thousands)
|83,248
|79,708
|79,671
|73,259
|71,915
|AT PERIOD END ($ in millions)
|Loans
|$
|11,371
|$
|8,813
|$
|8,383
|$
|7,736
|$
|6,921
|Investment securities
|3,645
|2,559
|2,903
|2,937
|2,762
|Total assets
|17,794
|12,916
|12,573
|11,915
|10,709
|Deposits
|15,232
|10,897
|10,535
|9,808
|8,638
|Shareholders’ equity
|2,008
|1,636
|1,458
|1,303
|1,076
|Common shares outstanding (thousands)
|86,675
|79,014
|79,234
|77,580
|70,899
(1) Excludes merger-related and other charges which includes amortization of certain executive change of control benefits, 2019 executive retirement charges and termination of pension plan, the 2017 impact of remeasurement of United’s deferred tax assets following the passage of tax reform legislation, a 2017 release of disproportionate tax effects lodged in OCI, and a 2016 deferred tax asset impairment charge related to cancelled non-qualified stock options. (2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.
|UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
|Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation
|Selected Financial Information- Quarterly
|2020
|2019
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|Fourth Quarter
|Third Quarter
|Second Quarter
|First Quarter
|Fourth Quarter
|Expense reconciliation
|Expenses (GAAP)
|$
|106,490
|$
|95,981
|$
|83,980
|$
|81,538
|$
|81,424
|Merger-related and other charges
|(2,452
|)
|(3,361
|)
|(397
|)
|(808
|)
|74
|Expenses - operating
|$
|104,038
|$
|92,620
|$
|83,583
|$
|80,730
|$
|81,498
|Net income to operating income reconciliation
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|59,502
|$
|47,607
|$
|25,096
|$
|31,884
|$
|49,012
|Merger-related and other charges
|2,452
|3,361
|397
|808
|(74
|)
|Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges
|(552
|)
|(519
|)
|(87
|)
|(182
|)
|17
|Net income - operating
|$
|61,402
|$
|50,449
|$
|25,406
|$
|32,510
|$
|48,955
|Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation
|Net income (GAAP)
|59,502
|47,607
|25,096
|31,884
|49,012
|Income tax expense
|17,871
|11,755
|6,923
|8,807
|12,885
|Provision for credit losses
|2,907
|21,793
|33,543
|22,191
|3,500
|Pre-tax pre-provision income
|$
|80,280
|$
|81,155
|$
|65,562
|$
|62,882
|$
|65,397
|Diluted income per common share reconciliation
|Diluted income per common share (GAAP)
|$
|0.66
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.61
|Merger-related and other charges
|0.02
|0.03
|—
|0.01
|—
|Diluted income per common share - operating
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.41
|$
|0.61
|Book value per common share reconciliation
|Book value per common share (GAAP)
|$
|21.90
|$
|21.45
|$
|21.22
|$
|20.80
|$
|20.53
|Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
|(4.34
|)
|(4.36
|)
|(4.27
|)
|(4.28
|)
|(4.25
|)
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|17.56
|$
|17.09
|$
|16.95
|$
|16.52
|$
|16.28
|Return on tangible common equity reconciliation
|Return on common equity (GAAP)
|12.36
|%
|10.06
|%
|6.17
|%
|7.85
|%
|12.07
|%
|Merger-related and other charges
|0.41
|0.63
|0.08
|0.16
|(0.01
|)
|Return on common equity - operating
|12.77
|10.69
|6.25
|8.01
|12.06
|Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
|3.46
|2.83
|1.84
|2.56
|3.43
|Return on tangible common equity - operating
|16.23
|%
|13.52
|%
|8.09
|%
|10.57
|%
|15.49
|%
|Return on assets reconciliation
|Return on assets (GAAP)
|1.30
|%
|1.07
|%
|0.71
|%
|0.99
|%
|1.50
|%
|Merger-related and other charges
|0.04
|0.07
|0.01
|0.02
|—
|Return on assets - operating
|1.34
|%
|1.14
|%
|0.72
|%
|1.01
|%
|1.50
|%
|Return on assets to return on assets- pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation
|Return on assets (GAAP)
|1.30
|%
|1.07
|%
|0.71
|%
|0.99
|%
|1.50
|%
|Income tax expense
|0.40
|0.28
|0.20
|0.27
|0.39
|Provision for credit losses
|0.07
|0.51
|0.95
|0.69
|0.11
|Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision
|1.77
|1.86
|1.86
|1.95
|2.00
|Merger-related and other charges
|0.05
|0.07
|0.01
|0.03
|—
|Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges
|1.82
|%
|1.93
|%
|1.87
|%
|1.98
|%
|2.00
|%
|Efficiency ratio reconciliation
|Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
|56.73
|%
|54.14
|%
|55.86
|%
|56.15
|%
|54.87
|%
|Merger-related and other charges
|(1.31
|)
|(1.90
|)
|(0.27
|)
|(0.56
|)
|0.05
|Efficiency ratio - operating
|55.42
|%
|52.24
|%
|55.59
|%
|55.59
|%
|54.92
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation
|Equity to total assets (GAAP)
|11.29
|%
|11.47
|%
|11.81
|%
|12.54
|%
|12.66
|%
|Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
|(1.94
|)
|(2.02
|)
|(2.05
|)
|(2.32
|)
|(2.34
|)
|Effect of preferred equity
|(0.54
|)
|(0.56
|)
|(0.64
|)
|—
|—
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|8.81
|%
|8.89
|%
|9.12
|%
|10.22
|%
|10.32
|%
|UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
|Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation
|Selected Financial Information- Annual
|For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|2020
|2019
|2018
|2017
|2016
|Expense reconciliation
|Expenses (GAAP)
|$
|367,989
|$
|322,245
|$
|306,285
|$
|267,611
|$
|241,289
|Merger-related and other charges
|(7,018
|)
|(7,357
|)
|(7,345
|)
|(14,662
|)
|(8,122
|)
|Expenses - operating
|$
|360,971
|$
|314,888
|$
|298,940
|$
|252,949
|$
|233,167
|Net income reconciliation
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|164,089
|$
|185,721
|$
|166,111
|$
|67,821
|$
|100,656
|Merger-related and other charges
|7,018
|7,357
|7,345
|14,662
|8,122
|Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges
|(1,340
|)
|(1,695
|)
|(1,494
|)
|(3,745
|)
|(3,074
|)
|Impact of tax reform on remeasurement of deferred tax asset
|—
|—
|—
|38,199
|—
|Impairment of deferred tax asset on canceled non-qualified stock options
|—
|—
|—
|—
|976
|Release of disproportionate tax effects lodged in OCI
|—
|—
|—
|3,400
|—
|Net income - operating
|$
|169,767
|$
|191,383
|$
|171,962
|$
|120,337
|$
|106,680
|Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|164,089
|$
|185,721
|$
|166,111
|$
|67,821
|$
|100,656
|Income tax expense
|45,356
|52,991
|49,815
|105,013
|62,336
|Provision for credit losses
|80,434
|13,150
|9,500
|3,800
|(800
|)
|Pre-tax pre-provision income
|$
|289,879
|$
|251,862
|$
|225,426
|$
|176,634
|$
|162,192
|Diluted income per common share reconciliation
|Diluted income per common share (GAAP)
|$
|1.91
|$
|2.31
|$
|2.07
|$
|0.92
|$
|1.40
|Merger-related and other charges
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|0.14
|0.07
|Impact of tax reform on remeasurement of deferred tax asset
|—
|—
|—
|0.52
|—
|Impairment of deferred tax asset on canceled non-qualified stock options
|—
|—
|—
|—
|0.01
|Release of disproportionate tax effects lodged in OCI
|—
|—
|—
|0.05
|—
|Diluted income per common share - operating
|$
|1.98
|$
|2.38
|$
|2.14
|$
|1.63
|$
|1.48
|Book value per common share reconciliation
|Book value per common share (GAAP)
|$
|21.90
|$
|20.53
|$
|18.24
|$
|16.67
|$
|15.06
|Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
|(4.34
|)
|(4.25
|)
|(4.00
|)
|(3.02
|)
|(2.11
|)
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|17.56
|$
|16.28
|$
|14.24
|$
|13.65
|$
|12.95
|Return on tangible common equity reconciliation
|Return on common equity (GAAP)
|9.25
|%
|11.89
|%
|11.60
|%
|5.67
|%
|9.41
|%
|Merger-related and other charges
|0.33
|0.36
|0.41
|0.92
|0.48
|Impact of tax reform on remeasurement of deferred tax asset
|—
|—
|—
|3.20
|—
|Impairment of deferred tax asset on canceled non-qualified stock options
|—
|—
|—
|—
|0.09
|Release of disproportionate tax effects lodged in OCI
|—
|—
|—
|0.28
|—
|Return on common equity - operating
|9.58
|12.25
|12.01
|10.07
|9.98
|Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
|2.66
|3.56
|3.68
|1.95
|1.88
|Return on tangible common equity - operating
|12.24
|%
|15.81
|%
|15.69
|%
|12.02
|%
|11.86
|%
|Return on assets reconciliation
|Return on assets (GAAP)
|1.04
|%
|1.46
|%
|1.35
|%
|0.62
|%
|1.00
|%
|Merger-related and other charges
|0.03
|0.05
|0.05
|0.09
|0.05
|Impact of tax reform on remeasurement of deferred tax asset
|—
|—
|—
|0.35
|—
|Impairment of deferred tax asset on canceled non-qualified stock options
|—
|—
|—
|—
|0.01
|Release of disproportionate tax effects lodged in OCI
|—
|—
|—
|0.03
|—
|Return on assets - operating
|1.07
|%
|1.51
|%
|1.40
|%
|1.09
|%
|1.06
|%
|Return on assets to return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation
|Return on assets (GAAP)
|1.04
|%
|1.46
|%
|1.35
|%
|0.62
|%
|1.00
|%
|Income tax expense
|0.29
|0.43
|0.41
|0.95
|0.62
|Provision for credit losses
|0.52
|0.10
|0.08
|0.03
|(0.01
|)
|Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision
|1.85
|1.99
|1.84
|1.60
|1.61
|Merger-related and other charges
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.14
|0.08
|Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision
|1.90
|%
|2.04
|%
|1.89
|%
|1.74
|%
|1.69
|%
|Efficiency ratio reconciliation
|Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
|55.71
|%
|55.77
|%
|57.31
|%
|59.95
|%
|59.80
|%
|Merger-related and other charges
|(1.07
|)
|(1.27
|)
|(1.37
|)
|(3.28
|)
|(2.02
|)
|Efficiency ratio - operating
|54.64
|%
|54.50
|%
|55.94
|%
|56.67
|%
|57.78
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation
|Equity to assets (GAAP)
|11.29
|%
|12.66
|%
|11.59
|%
|10.94
|%
|10.05
|%
|Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
|(1.94
|)
|(2.34
|)
|(2.30
|)
|(1.80
|)
|(1.28
|)
|Effect of preferred equity
|(0.54
|)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Tangible common equity to assets
|8.81
|%
|10.32
|%
|9.29
|%
|9.14
|%
|8.77
|%
|UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
|Financial Highlights
|Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End
|2020
|2019
|
Linked
|
Year over
|(in millions)
|
Fourth
Quarter
|
Third
Quarter
|
Second
Quarter
|
First
Quarter
|
Fourth
Quarter
|
Quarter
Change
|
Year
Change
|LOANS BY CATEGORY
|Owner occupied commercial RE
|$
|2,090
|$
|2,009
|$
|1,759
|$
|1,703
|$
|1,720
|$
|81
|$
|370
|Income producing commercial RE
|2,541
|2,493
|2,178
|2,065
|2,008
|48
|533
|Commercial & industrial
|1,853
|1,788
|1,219
|1,310
|1,221
|65
|632
|Paycheck protection program
|646
|1,317
|1,095
|—
|—
|(671
|)
|646
|Commercial construction
|967
|987
|946
|959
|976
|(20
|)
|(9
|)
|Equipment financing
|864
|823
|779
|761
|745
|41
|119
|Total commercial
|8,961
|9,417
|7,976
|6,798
|6,670
|(456
|)
|2,291
|Residential mortgage
|1,285
|1,270
|1,152
|1,128
|1,118
|15
|167
|Home equity lines of credit
|697
|707
|654
|668
|661
|(10
|)
|36
|Residential construction
|281
|257
|230
|216
|236
|24
|45
|Consumer
|147
|148
|121
|125
|128
|(1
|)
|19
|Total loans
|$
|11,371
|$
|11,799
|$
|10,133
|$
|8,935
|$
|8,813
|$
|(428
|)
|$
|2,558
|LOANS BY MARKET
|North Georgia
|$
|955
|$
|945
|$
|951
|$
|958
|$
|967
|$
|10
|$
|(12
|)
|Atlanta
|1,889
|1,853
|1,852
|1,820
|1,762
|36
|127
|North Carolina
|1,281
|1,246
|1,171
|1,124
|1,156
|35
|125
|Coastal Georgia
|617
|614
|618
|604
|631
|3
|(14
|)
|Gainesville
|224
|229
|233
|235
|246
|(5
|)
|(22
|)
|East Tennessee
|415
|420
|433
|425
|421
|(5
|)
|(6
|)
|South Carolina
|1,947
|1,870
|1,778
|1,774
|1,708
|77
|239
|Florida
|1,435
|1,453
|—
|—
|—
|(18
|)
|1,435
|Commercial Banking Solutions
|2,608
|3,169
|3,097
|1,995
|1,922
|(561
|)
|686
|Total loans
|$
|11,371
|$
|11,799
|$
|10,133
|$
|8,935
|$
|8,813
|$
|(428
|)
|$
|2,558
|UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
|Financial Highlights
|Loan Portfolio Composition at Year-End
|(in millions)
|2020
|2019
|2018
|2017
|2016
|LOANS BY CATEGORY
|Owner occupied commercial RE
|$
|2,090
|$
|1,720
|$
|1,648
|$
|1,924
|$
|1,650
|Income producing commercial RE
|2,541
|2,008
|1,812
|1,595
|1,282
|Commercial & industrial
|1,853
|1,221
|1,278
|1,131
|1,070
|Paycheck protection program
|646
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Commercial construction
|967
|976
|796
|712
|634
|Equipment financing
|864
|745
|565
|—
|—
|Total commercial
|8,961
|6,670
|6,099
|5,362
|4,636
|Residential mortgage
|1,285
|1,118
|1,049
|974
|857
|Home equity lines of credit
|697
|661
|694
|731
|655
|Residential construction
|281
|236
|211
|183
|190
|Consumer
|146
|128
|330
|486
|583
|Total loans
|$
|11,371
|$
|8,813
|$
|8,383
|$
|7,736
|$
|6,921
|LOANS BY MARKET
|North Georgia
|$
|955
|$
|967
|$
|981
|$
|1,019
|$
|1,097
|Atlanta
|1,889
|1,762
|1,507
|1,510
|1,399
|North Carolina
|1,281
|1,156
|1,072
|1,049
|545
|Coastal Georgia
|617
|631
|588
|630
|581
|Gainesville
|224
|246
|247
|248
|248
|East Tennessee
|415
|421
|477
|475
|504
|South Carolina
|1,947
|1,708
|1,645
|1,486
|1,233
|Florida
|1,435
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Commercial Banking Solutions
|2,608
|1,922
|1,658
|961
|855
|Indirect auto
|—
|—
|208
|358
|459
|Total loans
|$
|11,371
|$
|8,813
|$
|8,383
|$
|7,736
|$
|6,921
|UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
|Financial Highlights
|Credit Quality
|2020
|(in thousands)
|
Fourth
Quarter
|
Third
Quarter
|
Second
Quarter
|NONACCRUAL LOANS
|Owner occupied RE
|$
|8,582
|$
|11,075
|$
|10,710
|Income producing RE
|15,149
|12,230
|11,274
|Commercial & industrial
|16,634
|3,534
|3,432
|Commercial construction
|1,745
|1,863
|2,290
|Equipment financing
|3,405
|3,137
|3,119
|Total commercial
|45,515
|31,839
|30,825
|Residential mortgage
|12,858
|13,864
|13,185
|Home equity lines of credit
|2,487
|2,642
|3,138
|Residential construction
|514
|479
|500
|Consumer
|225
|260
|373
|Total
|$
|61,599
|$
|49,084
|$
|48,021
|2020
|Fourth Quarter
|Third Quarter
|Second Quarter
|(in thousands)
|
Net Charge-
Offs
|
Net Charge-
Offs to Average
Loans (1)
|
Net Charge-
Offs
|
Net Charge-
Offs to Average
Loans (1)
|
Net Charge-
Offs
|
Net Charge-
Offs to Average
Loans (1)
|NET CHARGE-OFFS BY CATEGORY
|Owner occupied RE
|$
|(277
|)
|(0.05
|)
|%
|$
|(725
|)
|(0.14
|)
|%
|$
|(466
|)
|(0.11
|)
|%
|Income producing RE
|(1,718
|)
|(0.27
|)
|1,785
|0.29
|4,548
|0.86
|Commercial & industrial
|2,294
|0.33
|(105
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(37
|)
|(0.01
|)
|Commercial construction
|(129
|)
|(0.05
|)
|(171
|)
|(0.07
|)
|122
|0.05
|Equipment financing
|1,595
|0.75
|1,993
|0.93
|1,665
|0.87
|Total commercial
|1,765
|0.08
|2,777
|0.12
|5,832
|0.31
|Residential mortgage
|(25
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(35
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(6
|)
|—
|Home equity lines of credit
|(151
|)
|(0.09
|)
|(125
|)
|(0.07
|)
|(98
|)
|(0.06
|)
|Residential construction
|(47
|)
|(0.07
|)
|—
|—
|(5
|)
|(0.01
|)
|Consumer
|(27
|)
|(0.07
|)
|(79
|)
|(0.22
|)
|426
|1.39
|Total
|$
|1,515
|0.05
|$
|2,538
|0.09
|$
|6,149
|0.25
|(1) Annualized.
|UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
December 31,
2020
|
December 31,
2019
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|148,896
|$
|125,844
|Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|1,459,723
|389,362
|Cash and cash equivalents
|1,608,619
|515,206
|Debt securities available-for-sale
|3,224,721
|2,274,581
|Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $437,193 and $287,904, respectively)
|420,361
|283,533
|Loans held for sale at fair value
|105,433
|58,484
|Loans and leases held for investment
|11,370,815
|8,812,553
|Less allowance for credit losses - loans and leases
|(137,010
|)
|(62,089
|)
|Loans and leases, net
|11,233,805
|8,750,464
|Premises and equipment, net
|218,489
|215,976
|Bank owned life insurance
|201,969
|202,664
|Accrued interest receivable
|47,672
|32,660
|Net deferred tax asset
|38,411
|34,059
|Derivative financial instruments
|86,666
|35,007
|Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|381,823
|342,247
|Other assets
|226,405
|171,135
|Total assets
|$
|17,794,374
|$
|12,916,016
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|$
|5,390,291
|$
|3,477,979
|NOW and interest-bearing demand
|3,346,490
|2,461,895
|Money market
|3,550,335
|2,230,628
|Savings
|950,854
|706,467
|Time
|1,704,290
|1,859,574
|Brokered
|290,098
|160,701
|Total deposits
|15,232,358
|10,897,244
|Long-term debt
|326,956
|212,664
|Derivative financial instruments
|29,003
|15,516
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|198,527
|154,900
|Total liabilities
|15,786,844
|11,280,324
|Shareholders' equity:
|
Preferred stock, $1 par value: 10,000,000 shares authorized; Series I, $25,000 per share liquidation
preference; 4,000 and no shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|96,422
|—
|
Common stock, $1 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized;
86,675,279 and 79,013,729 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|86,675
|79,014
|Common stock issuable; 600,834 and 664,640 shares, respectively
|10,855
|11,491
|Capital surplus
|1,638,999
|1,496,641
|Retained earnings
|136,869
|40,152
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|37,710
|8,394
|Total shareholders’ equity
|2,007,530
|1,635,692
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|17,794,374
|$
|12,916,016
|UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
|Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Interest revenue:
|Loans, including fees
|$
|141,351
|$
|118,464
|$
|494,212
|$
|476,039
|Investment securities, including tax exempt of $2,055 and $1,155, and $7,043 and $4,564
|14,507
|16,846
|62,074
|74,484
|Deposits in banks and short-term investments
|213
|1,109
|1,710
|2,183
|Total interest revenue
|156,071
|136,419
|557,996
|552,706
|Interest expense:
|Deposits:
|NOW and interest-bearing demand
|1,495
|3,382
|7,735
|13,665
|Money market
|2,196
|4,883
|13,165
|18,983
|Savings
|48
|34
|169
|149
|Time
|2,689
|8,372
|20,703
|34,059
|Deposits
|6,428
|16,671
|41,772
|66,856
|Short-term borrowings
|—
|—
|3
|838
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|—
|2
|28
|2,697
|Long-term debt
|4,248
|3,108
|14,434
|12,921
|Total interest expense
|10,676
|19,781
|56,237
|83,312
|Net interest revenue
|145,395
|116,638
|501,759
|469,394
|Provision for credit losses
|2,907
|3,500
|80,434
|13,150
|Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses
|142,488
|113,138
|421,325
|456,244
|Noninterest income:
|Service charges and fees
|8,508
|9,368
|32,401
|36,797
|Mortgage loan gains and related fees
|18,974
|9,395
|76,087
|27,145
|Brokerage fees and wealth management fees
|3,221
|1,526
|9,240
|6,150
|Gains from other loan sales, net
|1,531
|2,455
|5,420
|6,867
|Securities gains (losses), net
|2
|(903
|)
|748
|(1,021
|)
|Other
|9,139
|8,342
|32,213
|28,775
|Total noninterest income
|41,375
|30,183
|156,109
|104,713
|Total revenue
|183,863
|143,321
|577,434
|560,957
|Noninterest expenses:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|61,824
|50,279
|224,060
|196,440
|Occupancy
|7,082
|5,926
|25,791
|23,350
|Communications and equipment
|7,687
|6,380
|27,149
|24,613
|FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges
|1,594
|1,330
|5,982
|4,901
|Professional fees
|4,029
|5,098
|18,032
|17,028
|Lending and loan servicing expense
|2,468
|1,907
|10,993
|9,416
|Outside services - electronic banking
|1,997
|1,919
|7,513
|7,020
|Postage, printing and supplies
|1,793
|1,637
|6,779
|6,370
|Advertising and public relations
|9,891
|1,914
|15,203
|6,170
|Amortization of intangibles
|1,042
|1,093
|4,168
|4,938
|Merger-related and other charges
|2,452
|(74
|)
|7,018
|6,907
|Other
|4,631
|4,015
|15,301
|15,092
|Total noninterest expenses
|106,490
|81,424
|367,989
|322,245
|Net income before income taxes
|77,373
|61,897
|209,445
|238,712
|Income tax expense
|17,871
|12,885
|45,356
|52,991
|Net income
|$
|59,502
|$
|49,012
|$
|164,089
|$
|185,721
|Preferred stock dividends
|1,719
|—
|3,533
|—
|Undistributed earnings allocated to unvested shares
|532
|395
|1,287
|1,375
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|57,251
|$
|48,617
|$
|159,269
|$
|184,346
|Net income per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.66
|$
|0.61
|$
|1.91
|$
|2.31
|Diluted
|0.66
|0.61
|1.91
|2.31
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|87,258
|79,659
|83,184
|79,700
|Diluted
|87,333
|79,669
|83,248
|79,708
|Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis
|For the Three Months Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE))
|
Average
Balance
|Interest
|
Average
Rate
|
Average
Balance
|Interest
|
Average
Rate
|Assets:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2)
|$
|11,595,484
|$
|140,687
|4.83
|%
|$
|8,890,272
|$
|118,262
|5.28
|%
|Taxable securities (3)
|3,039,275
|12,452
|1.64
|2,306,065
|15,691
|2.72
|Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3)
|286,490
|2,759
|3.85
|179,744
|1,551
|3.45
|Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets
|1,472,668
|1,132
|0.31
|456,055
|1,586
|1.39
|Total interest-earning assets (FTE)
|16,393,917
|157,030
|3.81
|11,832,136
|137,090
|4.60
|Noninterest-earning assets:
|Allowance for loan losses
|(138,313
|)
|(63,601
|)
|Cash and due from banks
|143,694
|120,936
|Premises and equipment
|218,349
|219,487
|Other assets (3)
|1,080,180
|836,586
|Total assets
|$
|17,697,827
|$
|12,945,544
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity:
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|NOW and interest-bearing demand
|$
|3,281,984
|1,495
|0.18
|$
|2,398,396
|3,382
|0.56
|Money market
|3,698,734
|2,196
|0.24
|2,321,352
|4,883
|0.83
|Savings
|918,623
|48
|0.02
|704,454
|34
|0.02
|Time
|1,748,099
|2,711
|0.62
|1,880,174
|7,975
|1.68
|Brokered time deposits
|83,750
|(22
|)
|(0.10
|)
|85,781
|397
|1.84
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|9,731,190
|6,428
|0.26
|7,390,157
|16,671
|0.89
|Federal funds purchased and other borrowings
|54
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|—
|—
|—
|435
|2
|1.82
|Long-term debt
|327,236
|4,248
|5.16
|232,726
|3,108
|5.30
|Total borrowed funds
|327,290
|4,248
|5.16
|233,161
|3,110
|5.29
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|10,058,480
|10,676
|0.42
|7,623,318
|19,781
|1.03
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|5,325,858
|3,533,746
|Other liabilities
|319,158
|165,148
|Total liabilities
|15,703,496
|11,322,212
|Shareholders’ equity
|1,994,331
|1,623,332
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|17,697,827
|$
|12,945,544
|Net interest revenue (FTE)
|$
|146,354
|$
|117,309
|Net interest-rate spread (FTE)
|3.39
|%
|3.57
|%
|Net interest margin (FTE) (4)
|3.55
|%
|3.93
|%
(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the
statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.
(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.
(3) Securities available for sale are shown at amortized cost. Pretax unrealized gains of $72.6 million in 2020 and $36.0 million in 2019 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.
(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.
|Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis
|For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE))
|
Average
Balance
|Interest
|
Average
Rate
|
Average
Balance
|Interest
|
Average
Rate
|Assets:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2)
|$
|10,466,653
|$
|492,223
|4.70
|%
|$
|8,708,035
|$
|475,803
|5.46
|%
|Taxable securities (3)
|2,532,750
|55,031
|2.17
|2,475,102
|69,920
|2.82
|Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3)
|219,668
|9,458
|4.31
|171,549
|6,130
|3.57
|Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets
|1,007,059
|4,753
|0.47
|254,370
|3,499
|1.38
|Total interest-earning assets (FTE)
|14,226,130
|561,465
|3.95
|11,609,056
|555,352
|4.78
|Non-interest-earning assets:
|Allowance for loan losses
|(106,812
|)
|(62,900
|)
|Cash and due from banks
|136,702
|121,649
|Premises and equipment
|217,751
|220,523
|Other assets (3)
|993,584
|798,649
|Total assets
|$
|15,467,355
|$
|12,686,977
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity:
|Interest-bearing liabilities: