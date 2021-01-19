 

Directorate change

19.01.2021   

ALBION ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720

This announcement includes information required under Listing Rule 9.6.

As part of its succession planning, the Board of Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rhodri Whitlock as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 19 January 2021. On appointment, Rhodri will succeed Lord St John of Bletso as Audit Committee Chairman following his decision to step down from the Board on 30 November 2020.

Rhodri, a chartered accountant, has over 25 years’ experience as a partner providing a range of assurance services and advice to listed and private companies. For 20 of those years Rhodri worked closely with the non-executive boards of a significant number of investment and infrastructure funds with aggregate assets under management of £1.5 billion. He has assisted with IPOs of companies and investment trusts and has experience of valuations. Rhodri also has considerable experience of high growth businesses and sectors including MedTech, Fintech, software as a service, healthcare and ecommerce. Rhodri is currently working for the independent regulator the Financial Reporting Council.

He has been an active member of a number of national and international audit firm committees, including BDO LLP's Partnership Council and PKF International's Assurance and Advisory Committee. He has also served for 7 years as a member of the AIC technical sub-committee which focuses on VCTs.

The Board welcomes Rhodri and looks forward to working with him over the coming years.

The Board also announces that the Dowager Lady Balfour of Burleigh who has been on the Board since 2006 has been appointed Senior Independent Director with effect from 19 January 2021.

Maxwell Packe
Chairman

For further information please contact:

Albion Capital Group LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7601 1850

19 January 2021


Disclaimer

