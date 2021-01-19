 

WISeKey’s WISeID Identity Offers a Zero Trust Approach to Secure Remote Work

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 18:00  |   |   |   

Zero Trust is a security concept centered on the belief that organizations should not automatically trust anything inside or outside its security perimeters and instead must digitally verify anything and everything trying to connect to its systems before granting access

Geneva, Switzerland – January 19, 2021: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced that its WISeID platform, through WISeID Cloud and CloudSign features, provides a Zero Trust Approach as a new way to secure cloud interactions and mitigate online security risks associated with COVID-19 shutdown.  In 2020, WISeKey intensified its investments in Zero Trust developments to create advanced solutions to provide remote users/workforce with an easy-to-use and end-to-end Zero Trust approach.

Because of the current COVID situation, many companies and organizations are quickly adapting to the new reality where professional interactions with customers and among employees are conducted electronically. These organizations are following Zero Trust networking principles allowing them to address the security requirements driven by the rapid digital transformation and expansion of their remote workforce.  Companies are now required to act quickly in order to mitigate the cybersecurity risks created by the sudden shift to remote work caused by the pandemic.

Electronic signatures are being perceived finally as a need to ensure that all electronic documents being managed remotely, have the same legal validity as paper documents, regardless if these documents represent external transactions such as contracts or invoices, or internal transactions such as expense reports or vacation requests.

Also, companies are now confronting the needs to use cloud services, in such a way that applications and documents previously accessed and managed using internal networks, now need to be accessed remotely without compromising the security of the data, nor the privacy of the users. For this, companies are carefully evaluating their cloud strategy and seeking to cooperate with cloud service providers that can ensure high security and data sovereignty.

