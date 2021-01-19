Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Landsbankinn hf. Supplement to the base prospectus for covered bond programme Landsbankinn hf. has published a supplement dated 19 January 2021 to the base prospectus for covered bond programme, dated 17 April 2020. The supplement is available for viewing on Landsbankinn‘s website, www.landsbankinn.com/covered-bonds. …



