 

Rogers Ranked Canada’s Most Consistent National Wireless Network and Broadband Provider by Ookla

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 19:15  |  14   |   |   

Canada’s most trusted and most reliable wireless network delivers the highest consistency of any national wireless carrier for second quarter in a row¹

Rogers Internet ranks fastest in Ontario and New Brunswick

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the pandemic continues to highlight the importance of reliable connections, Rogers today announced that its mobile and fixed broadband networks continue to deliver the most consistent speeds of any national wireless network or top internet provider in Canada as confirmed by Ookla. The Q4 2020 results also show that Rogers Internet has once again been named the fastest fixed broadband service in Ontario and New Brunswick. With Rogers networks, customers can connect more of their devices at the same time, experience online entertainment in rich video quality, work from home using advanced apps and services, and access at home learning.

“We are proud that the strength and reliability of our award-winning networks continue to provide Canadians with a lifeline at a time when they need it most,” said Jorge Fernandes, Chief Technology Officer at Rogers Communications. “Today’s Speedtest Intelligence results reaffirmed that Rogers is making the right network investments to keep Canadians connected today and in the future.”

Ookla, the global leader in fixed broadband and mobile network testing applications, aggregates millions of consumer-initiated tests through its app and website to measure mobile and internet consistency and speed. Ookla assesses the average of download and upload test results to rank network speed performance. Consistency Score measures what percentage of a provider’s samples equals or exceeds both a download and upload threshold that best supports the applications and experiences consumers use most (mobile threshold: 5 Mbps download and 1 Mbps upload; fixed threshold: 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload).

Today’s results are based on analysis by Ookla taken from October through December 2020. Rogers was the fastest fixed broadband provider in Ontario and New Brunswick for Q4 2020 with a Speed Score of 147.42 in Ontario and 157.67 in New Brunswick. Rogers Internet had the highest Consistency Score in Canada with 88.7%. Rogers also achieved the top national wireless network Consistency Score of 88.3%. In Q3 2020, Rogers Internet was ranked fastest in its cable footprint, as well as most consistent national wireless network and internet provider in Canada by Ookla.

From providing Canada’s first and largest 5G network in more than 160 cities and towns across the country, to offering up to 1 gigabit speeds on Ignite Internet, to its leading IPTV service, today’s announcement builds on Rogers legacy of innovation and helps keep more Canadians connected².

Rogers has invested $60 billion in its networks over the past 35 years. In 2020, the company was awarded the best wireless network in Canada for the second year in a row by umlaut, the global leader in mobile network testing and benchmarking. Rogers was also ranked number one in the West and Ontario Regions in the J.D. Power 2020 Canada Wireless Network Quality Study.

About Rogers
Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com.

For more information
media@rci.rogers.com
1-844-226-1338

¹ Most Reliable based on umlaut performance benchmark audit of Canadian mobile networks, June 2020; Most Trusted based on total wireless subscribers
² Largest based on total square kilometers of Rogers 5G coverage compared to published coverage of other national networks


Seite 1 von 2
Rogers Communications Conv.(A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rogers Ranked Canada’s Most Consistent National Wireless Network and Broadband Provider by Ookla Canada’s most trusted and most reliable wireless network delivers the highest consistency of any national wireless carrier for second quarter in a row¹ Rogers Internet ranks fastest in Ontario and New Brunswick TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Positive Preliminary Topline Data from 12-Week Phase 2a Trial of ...
NIO Inc. Announces Closing of US$1.5 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Victory Square Technologies Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & ...
Auxly in Top Spot for 2.0 Products
BIOPHYTIS receives DMC recommendation for starting recruitment for Part 2 of its Phase 2-3 COVA ...
Biophytis Announces Plan to Publicly File Later Today Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
POET Technologies Opens Product Design and Development Center in Shenzhen, China
Sharc Energy Reaches Landmark Deal to Power North America’s Largest District Energy Wastewater ...
Plug Power Welcomes Ole Hoefelmann as General Manager of Electrolyzer Business
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.12.20
Rogers Communications 4Q20 Investment Community Teleconference January 28, 2021 at 8: 00 a.m. ET