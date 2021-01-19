Lithium Americas Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Shares

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) ("Lithium Americas" or the "Company") today announced that it intends to offer and sell, subject to market conditions, shares of its common stock (the “Common Shares”) in an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”). All of the Common Shares to be sold in the Offering will be offered by Lithium Americas. The Offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering. Lithium Americas also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Common Shares (the “Over-Allotment Option”).



Canaccord Genuity is acting as lead book-running manager for the proposed Offering. Deutsche Bank Securities, Evercore ISI and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed Offering.