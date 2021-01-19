Lithium Americas Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Shares
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) ("Lithium Americas" or the "Company") today announced that it intends
to offer and sell, subject to market conditions, shares of its common stock (the “Common Shares”) in an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”). All of the
Common Shares to be sold in the Offering will be offered by Lithium Americas. The Offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the
Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering. Lithium Americas also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the
Common Shares (the “Over-Allotment Option”).
Canaccord Genuity is acting as lead book-running manager for the proposed Offering. Deutsche Bank Securities, Evercore ISI and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed Offering.
The Offering will be made by way of a prospectus supplement (the “Prospectus Supplement”) to the Company’s existing Canadian base shelf prospectus (the “Base Shelf Prospectus”) and the Company’s United States registration statement on Form F-10 (the “Registration Statement”). The Offering is being made in the United States and in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, except Québec. The Prospectus Supplement, the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Registration Statement contain important information about the Company and the proposed Offering. Prospective investors should read the Prospectus Supplement, the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Registration Statement and the other documents the Company has filed before making an investment decision. The preliminary Canadian Prospectus Supplement (together with the related Canadian Base Shelf Prospectus) is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The preliminary U.S. Prospectus Supplement (together with the Registration Statement) is available on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the Canadian Prospectus Supplement (together with the related Canadian Base Shelf Prospectus) and the U.S. Prospectus Supplement (together with the Registration Statement) may be obtained, when available, upon request by contacting the Company or Canaccord Genuity, Attention: Syndicate Department, 99 High Street, Suite 1200, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (617) 371-3900 or by email at prospectus@cgf.com.
